WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A GAUNTLET NEXT WEEK, THAT POOR APRON, UNCLE HOWDY, AND A BIG MAIN EVENT TO END THE WWE TELEVISION YEAR

COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE - HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
A most Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, Festivus and Kwanzaa to you all. AEW is LIVE on TBS tonight for Holiday Bash from San Antonio, TX! We've got a huge night including match 5 of the best of 7 with Death Triangle and the Elite. Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur have the call of tonight's action.
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
TONY KHAN TALKS PLANNED NEW LOOK FOR AEW TV, HONOR CLUB RELAUNCH, THE ORIGINAL PLAN FOR CLAUDIO & MORE
Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider talking about a number of topics. What he is most proud of when it comes to AEW: "That we’ve grown year-over-year. As of right now, [Dynamite] is up nine percent in total audience, four percent in the 18-49 demo, and 25 percent in viewers 18-34. It’s tremendous to see those gains in today’s day and age. These are really good signs for our company."
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES, RELIVING BRET AND GOLDBERG, ROXANNE TALKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We take a look back at last week when Roxanne Perez challenged and defeated NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose to win the title. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) versus Axiom. They lock up and Hayes sends Axiom to...
AXS TV TO BROADCAST NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 ON JAN. 12 AT 10 P.M. ET. Highlights Include Kenny Omega’s Return to NJPW to Battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title & Much More.
12/20 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: BRET HART VACATES AND REGAINS THE WCW WORLD TITLE IN ONE NIGHT
On this day in history in .... 1951 - Bob Orton (grandfather of current WWE star Randy Orton) defeats Alo Leilani in Kansas City, Missouri for the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title. 1985 - The Cobra defeats Gama Singh in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight...
HOW FORBIDDEN DOOR CAME TO BE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has action figures from the Unrivaled Series 11 line including Adam Cole, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho. Rocky Romero is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Rocky talks about taking acting courses, meeting his wife, using what he learned in acting class in professional wrestling and training new students. Plus, he talks about his early days starting out, being inspired by the WCW cruiserweight division, why he gravitated towards New Japan, becoming Black Tiger, learning the art of the comeback becoming a part of NJPW's front office, the rocky negotiations that led to Forbidden Door, negotiating with WWE, in regards to Karl Anderson defending The NEVER OpenWeight Championship, working with Best Friends in AEW, balancing talent and office duties, the late Antonio Inoki and more.
WWE RAW REPORT: THE BLOODLINE HAS ISSUES WITH THE MAIN EVENT ROSTER AND MORE, RHEA WRESTLES, AN OLD TEAM REUNITES, AN OLD FACE RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Paul Heyman welcomes everyone to Raw. He introduces himself and he reminds us that he serves as counsel for Roman Reigns. We cut to Roman sitting in front of Paul. Roman reminds us that Raw is the home of Kevin Owens and...
BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
WWE RETURNS TO MSG NEXT MONDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS ON NEXT WEEK'S POST HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase.
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. *Street Profits vs. The Judgement Day. ***. Locally advertised for the...
UNCLE HOWDY APPEARS, RAMPAGE WAS DISGUSTING, FLAIR IS FLAIR AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Thoughts on the Uncle Howdy segment on Smackdown (on December 16)?. Disappointing, for sure. It was a "that was it?" kind of moment for me. I hope that it was a red herring and if it wasn't intended to be I hope that they make it one.
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
HOLIDAY STREET FIGHT ON SMACKDOWN, TWO TAG TEAM TITLE BOUTS ON WWE NXT AND MORE
After tonight's live Raw, WWE has a lot of (taped) broadcasts but will be taking this weekend off of live events:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark plus WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews appearing.
