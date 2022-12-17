Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE
Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey’s best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Cedric Alexander vs. Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. *Tables Match: Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STAR TEASES HE IS HEADING TO DYNAMITE, PRE-SALE FOR RETURN TO INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Chase Owens teased he would be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in San Antonio on his social media, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be appearing on the broadcast. If anyone is attending tonight, we are seeking live notes and Dark - Elevation taping results. There will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW announced the folllowing meet and greet for tomorrow:. WFAN's Craig Carlton commented on AEW Champion MJF:. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie. *Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. *Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Julia Hart vs. Sahara...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RETURNS TO MSG NEXT MONDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS ON NEXT WEEK'S POST HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS RATING, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that FOX's Tribute To The Troops special did 612,000 viewers. It did a 0.17 in the 18-49 demo. WWE Shop has a brand-new Carmelo Hayes "Melo Don't Miss" T-Shirt. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS ARRIVES IN JAPAN
PWInsider.com is told that Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is now in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 New Japan Pro Wrestling Tokyo Dome event. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW FINISHED TAPING, THUNDER ROSA AND MORE AEW NOTES
Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week was that she wouldn't returning to the ring until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She's been out for several months with back issues, as she has documented on Busted Open and her social media.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2022 RINGSIDEFEST KICKS OFF TODAY WITH THE USOS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com will kick off their 2022 Ringsidefest celebration today at 4 PM EST with The Usos:. Xavier Woods plays The Devil In Me: Trying to Play It Cool! (Ep. 2) — Let's Play. WWE released the following themes online:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT star Axiom is backstage at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Axiom is likely there to work the WWE Main Event taping. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Andre Chase from WWE NXT is also at the taping. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW UPDATE
For those who have asked, WWE is only slated to broadcast tonight's Raw episode in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. They are not taping an additional episode tonight, nor were there any plans to ever do so. Next week's Raw, however, is not slated to be a live broadcast from Columbus,...
Comments / 0