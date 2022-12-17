ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE

Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey’s best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Cedric Alexander vs. Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. *Tables Match: Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE

Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS

Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider

ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023

Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW NEWS AND NOTES

AEW announced the folllowing meet and greet for tomorrow:. WFAN's Craig Carlton commented on AEW Champion MJF:. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie. *Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. *Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Julia Hart vs. Sahara...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS RATING, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE

Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that FOX's Tribute To The Troops special did 612,000 viewers. It did a 0.17 in the 18-49 demo. WWE Shop has a brand-new Carmelo Hayes "Melo Don't Miss" T-Shirt. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SASHA BANKS ARRIVES IN JAPAN

PWInsider.com is told that Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is now in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 New Japan Pro Wrestling Tokyo Dome event. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE

WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION

Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA

*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
DES MOINES, IA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW FINISHED TAPING, THUNDER ROSA AND MORE AEW NOTES

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week was that she wouldn't returning to the ring until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She's been out for several months with back issues, as she has documented on Busted Open and her social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE 2022 RINGSIDEFEST KICKS OFF TODAY WITH THE USOS AND MORE WWE NOTES

Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com will kick off their 2022 Ringsidefest celebration today at 4 PM EST with The Usos:. Xavier Woods plays The Devil In Me: Trying to Play It Cool! (Ep. 2) — Let's Play. WWE released the following themes online:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR BACKSTAGE AT RAW

WWE NXT star Axiom is backstage at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Axiom is likely there to work the WWE Main Event taping. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Andre Chase from WWE NXT is also at the taping. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE RAW UPDATE

For those who have asked, WWE is only slated to broadcast tonight's Raw episode in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. They are not taping an additional episode tonight, nor were there any plans to ever do so. Next week's Raw, however, is not slated to be a live broadcast from Columbus,...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy