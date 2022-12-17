Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN TALKS PLANNED NEW LOOK FOR AEW TV, HONOR CLUB RELAUNCH, THE ORIGINAL PLAN FOR CLAUDIO & MORE
Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider talking about a number of topics. What he is most proud of when it comes to AEW: "That we’ve grown year-over-year. As of right now, [Dynamite] is up nine percent in total audience, four percent in the 18-49 demo, and 25 percent in viewers 18-34. It’s tremendous to see those gains in today’s day and age. These are really good signs for our company."
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STAR TEASES HE IS HEADING TO DYNAMITE, PRE-SALE FOR RETURN TO INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Chase Owens teased he would be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in San Antonio on his social media, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be appearing on the broadcast. If anyone is attending tonight, we are seeking live notes and Dark - Elevation taping results. There will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ATHENA TALKS WWE RELEASE, HOLIDAY BASH, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Danhausen - VERY Evil (Only Available Until 12/27). Today AEW will share another spotlight character reveal for the AEW Fight Forever videogame. Talk Is Jericho: Athena Released By WWE. Tis the Season for Revenge? | AEW Control Center: Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 REPLAY SCHEDULE
There will be a number of replays for the 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special, which debuted this past Saturday on FOX. Thursday 12/22 on FS1 at 7 PM EST. Friday 12/23 on FS1 at midnight. Friday 12/23 on FS2 at 3 AM. Sunday 12/25 on FS2 at midnight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE, DARK-ELEVATION LINEUPS
*AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear. *Wardlow to appear. Set for AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY FROM SAN ANTONIO, UPDATED LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW FORBIDDEN DOOR CAME TO BE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has action figures from the Unrivaled Series 11 line including Adam Cole, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho. Rocky Romero is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Rocky talks about taking acting courses, meeting his wife, using what he learned in acting class in professional wrestling and training new students. Plus, he talks about his early days starting out, being inspired by the WCW cruiserweight division, why he gravitated towards New Japan, becoming Black Tiger, learning the art of the comeback becoming a part of NJPW's front office, the rocky negotiations that led to Forbidden Door, negotiating with WWE, in regards to Karl Anderson defending The NEVER OpenWeight Championship, working with Best Friends in AEW, balancing talent and office duties, the late Antonio Inoki and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOLIDAY STREET FIGHT ON SMACKDOWN, TWO TAG TEAM TITLE BOUTS ON WWE NXT AND MORE
After tonight's live Raw, WWE has a lot of (taped) broadcasts but will be taking this weekend off of live events:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark plus WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews appearing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE - HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
A most Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, Festivus and Kwanzaa to you all. AEW is LIVE on TBS tonight for Holiday Bash from San Antonio, TX! We've got a huge night including match 5 of the best of 7 with Death Triangle and the Elite. Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur have the call of tonight's action.
Comments / 0