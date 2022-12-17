Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE, DARK-ELEVATION LINEUPS
*AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear. *Wardlow to appear. Set for AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR FRIDAY
Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Trios Royal. Teams Competing:. *Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance. *Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade. *Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. *The Blackpool Combat Club. *The Dark Order. *The Spanish Announce Project. *Ari Daivari...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST WISHES TO KOKO B. WARE
PWInsider.com wishes to send best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware, 64, who is currently hospitalized in his native Mississippi. Koko has joined us several times over the years for interviews and has always been always a great, classy, fun guest. While details of Ware's currently medical...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE - HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
A most Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, Festivus and Kwanzaa to you all. AEW is LIVE on TBS tonight for Holiday Bash from San Antonio, TX! We've got a huge night including match 5 of the best of 7 with Death Triangle and the Elite. Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur have the call of tonight's action.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STAR TEASES HE IS HEADING TO DYNAMITE, PRE-SALE FOR RETURN TO INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Chase Owens teased he would be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in San Antonio on his social media, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be appearing on the broadcast. If anyone is attending tonight, we are seeking live notes and Dark - Elevation taping results. There will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN TALKS PLANNED NEW LOOK FOR AEW TV, HONOR CLUB RELAUNCH, THE ORIGINAL PLAN FOR CLAUDIO & MORE
Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider talking about a number of topics. What he is most proud of when it comes to AEW: "That we’ve grown year-over-year. As of right now, [Dynamite] is up nine percent in total audience, four percent in the 18-49 demo, and 25 percent in viewers 18-34. It’s tremendous to see those gains in today’s day and age. These are really good signs for our company."
Pro Wrestling Insider
ATHENA TALKS WWE RELEASE, HOLIDAY BASH, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Danhausen - VERY Evil (Only Available Until 12/27). Today AEW will share another spotlight character reveal for the AEW Fight Forever videogame. Talk Is Jericho: Athena Released By WWE. Tis the Season for Revenge? | AEW Control Center: Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EJ NDUKA TALKS, UPDATED MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER LINEUP
No additional updates on the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit for those who have asked. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: THE BLOODLINE HAS ISSUES WITH THE MAIN EVENT ROSTER AND MORE, RHEA WRESTLES, AN OLD TEAM REUNITES, AN OLD FACE RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Paul Heyman welcomes everyone to Raw. He introduces himself and he reminds us that he serves as counsel for Roman Reigns. We cut to Roman sitting in front of Paul. Roman reminds us that Raw is the home of Kevin Owens and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS-JAPAN UPDATE
Sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently en route to Japan and is expected to arrive tomorrow in advance of her planned appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday 1/4/23 for the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom 17. As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
INDEPENDENT STAR MIKE VERNA TO APPEAR IN VH-1'S 'FUHGEDDABOUT CHRISTMAS' MOVIE PREMIERING TONIGHT
New York City based independent star and actor Mike Verna, who has appeared on AEW TV in the past and has made appearances on CBS' The Equalizer before a car wreck put his career on hold earlier this year, will be appearing in the new VH-1 holiday film Fuhgeddabout Christmas, which will premiere tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/20 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: BRET HART VACATES AND REGAINS THE WCW WORLD TITLE IN ONE NIGHT
On this day in history in .... 1951 - Bob Orton (grandfather of current WWE star Randy Orton) defeats Alo Leilani in Kansas City, Missouri for the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title. 1985 - The Cobra defeats Gama Singh in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AXS TV TO BROADCAST NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 ON JAN. 12 AT 10 P.M. ET. Highlights Include Kenny Omega’s Return to NJPW to Battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title & Much More.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE'S WWE FIRING HAS LED TO A BIG FINANCIAL WINDFALL
TMZ Sports has an article with the former Mandy Rose, with her agent stating she has made $500,000 on her FanTime page since her WWE departure last week. Capitalizing on her recent notoriety Mandy increased the price of the subscription site from $20 a month to $30 a month. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, previously taped:. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) *The first-ever Drew Gulak Invitational. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. *Lyra Valkyria vs....
