Gephardt Daily
Collision in Roy delays morning traffic
ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
Gephardt Daily
Fire leaves Nordic Valley cabin a total loss
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday to a structure fire in Nordic Valley. Firefighters arrived at the site, on Shady Lane, from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire. “Crews arrived on scene to find a heavily...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County fire crews respond to burning pickup on Powder Mountain Road
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. “Upon arrival, the Ford F-350 was fully involved,” says a news release issued by WFD. “Crews worked quickly and exhausted water in two engines to achieve fire control.
Gephardt Daily
UHP closes 11 miles of U.S. 89 due to white-out snow in Cache, Rich County
CACHE & RICH counties, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — An 11-mile section of U.S. 89 spanning Cache and Rich counties has been closed due to white-out snow conditions Wednesday. The closure is west of Bear Lane, between mileposts 487 and 498. “Plan travel and use caution,” a 10:05 a.m. Utah...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown. This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray...
Gephardt Daily
White pickup truck sought after 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A white pickup is being sought after a 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County. The crash closed one lane of traffic on Old Highway at Aspen Meadow Lane, says a Facebook post by Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
Gephardt Daily
Civilian review board clears South Salt Lake officers in Sept. fatal shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A civilian review board has cleared two officers in the fatal shooting of a suspect in September who fired on the officers responding to numerous 911 calls on the suspect’s threatening behavior. The previous 911 calls had found...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Rose Park shooting suspect held woman inside her home; now facing 9 felonies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect arrested after police say he fired on a man whose car he was attempting to steal faced even more charges after telling officers why he was allegedly in the Rose Park neighborhood. Suspect Angel Tinajero, 22, “after...
Gephardt Daily
National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays
UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid. What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in...
Gephardt Daily
5 die from apparent exposure on Salt Lake City’s streets, mayor announces emergency plan to expand homeless shelter services
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Five unsheltered people have died in the past week in Salt Lake City as temperatures dipped below freezing and overnight shelters reached capacity. Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed the number and time frame for the deaths during a news conference...
Gephardt Daily
4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations
LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal...
Gephardt Daily
Up to 30K travelers predicted at SLC International Airport this Friday, Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Anyone traveling to or from the Salt Lake City International Airport this Friday or Sunday will be there on the airport’s busiest projected days of this holiday season, officials announced. On each of those days, “up to 30,000...
