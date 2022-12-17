ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinne, UT

Collision in Roy delays morning traffic

ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
ROY, UT
Fire leaves Nordic Valley cabin a total loss

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday to a structure fire in Nordic Valley. Firefighters arrived at the site, on Shady Lane, from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire. “Crews arrived on scene to find a heavily...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Weber County fire crews respond to burning pickup on Powder Mountain Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. “Upon arrival, the Ford F-350 was fully involved,” says a news release issued by WFD. “Crews worked quickly and exhausted water in two engines to achieve fire control.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown. This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid. What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal...
UTAH STATE

