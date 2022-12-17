Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Arizona
It may not be summer, but you can still enjoy a great camping trip from the comfort of your RV right here in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them. The website states, "From resort-like properties where you can get a massage or take a dip in a heated pool to out-of-the-way spots surrounded by nature, here are the parks that caught our eye in each state, which was our runner-up, and our recommendation for when you should be ready to put that big-rig rubber to the road."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Price of “Progress”
We should be used to it by now as Arizonans, an area where the only constant (other than hot summers) is change. Yet every once in a while, a closure and repurpose of a once hallowed site, an instance of paving paradise to put up a parking lot in the immortal words of Joni Mitchell, still punches the gut.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
visitusaparks.com
Travel Through Time in Arizona
There’s a lot to uncover in Arizona. From ancient sites still being excavated to world-class museums and events, these six suggestions will wow anyone with an interest in natural history. Arizona might be known for its epic landscapes and enticing year-round weather, but there’s more to discover just beneath...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
KGUN 9
Donations flood in for Walmart greeter
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
iheart.com
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains!. One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Is Giving Away Free Marijuana for 2023
Sol Flower is offering shoppers a chance to win free flower for all of 2023. Cannabis shoppers who purchase $60 in products qualify for the chance to win a scratchers ticket and 50% off Sol Flower’s secret holiday menu. Deals begin on Friday, December 16, and are available to medical cannabis patients over 18 and adults aged 21 at all five of Sol Flower’s Arizona dispensary locations.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
AZFamily
App makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have side gigs working for ride-share companies or delivering food. Now, there’s a new app that can help you quickly find a side job during high-profile events in the Valley like Super Bowl LVII. The app is called Instawork, which works as a...
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much
Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
kjzz.org
Tom Horne will be Arizona's new superintendent of public instruction. Here's his plan for AZ schools
A lot of the oxygen in the 2022 midterm elections was taken up by races at the top of the ballot and issues that seemed to overshadow everything else like election integrity and denialism. And in a lot of those races, Democrats came out on top in Arizona, even if by very slim margins.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s who will be headlining Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee today announced two musical acts headlining the Verizon Stage at the free Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.
Light Reading
BIden admin awards more than $6.1 million to Arizona in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arizona received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arizona is receiving $6,116,110.78 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Comments / 0