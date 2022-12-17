Read full article on original website
La Vernia, South San, Clemens, and Holy Cross players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Clemens' Jameer Dudley, Travion Smith, and Evan Tapp, HolyCross' Rudy Rodriguez, South San's Joseph Salinas, and La Vernia's Barrett Eddlemon as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
EXTREMELY COLD! Powerful arctic cold front arrives early Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning Thursday 6pm to Saturday Noon. Wind Chill Warning Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for entire area. Wind Advisory Thursday Noon to midnight. Skies have turned partly sunny, allowing temperatures to climb into the 50s but it took a little longer to get there. High...
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome
SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 closed following incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
Trained volunteers are helping BCSO catch criminals this holiday season
Especially during the holiday season, shopping center parking lots can be a huge target for criminals. But a group of volunteers wants to make sure your car and valuables stay safe. They're members of the Cellular on Patrol program, or C.O.P, which is run through the Bexar County Sheriff's Office...
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. The woman identified as Sabrina Lynn Garcia was ejected from her car after rolling...
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
