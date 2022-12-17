ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week

SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

