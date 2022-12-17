It looks better than the RT6600ax and, if you add a USB drive, its software-driven features are identical. It’s one of the best Wi-Fi 6 performers we’ve ever tested and its access control features (for controlling both kids and adults internet access) are the best on the market. However, power users will rue a hardware-defined lack of headroom, and its fluctuating price destroys the value proposition in some locales.

5 HOURS AGO