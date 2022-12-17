Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
WALA-TV FOX10
More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you think it’s cold now -- it’s really going to feel like Christmas in the next 24 hours. The dangerous dip in mercury has the City of Mobile highlighting all shelters and warming centers opening up in our area. For men: Inside city...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eating Chipotle every day for a whole year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dillion Wareham shares his story behind his TikTok challenge of eating Chipotle every day for a year. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co mom warns of predators on Pinterest after catching daughter talking to stranger
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What seemed like a harmless phone app turned into a potential nightmare for one Baldwin County mother. And now she wants other parents to be on guard before their children become victims. Leeanne Lanham thought she was doing a good job protecting her 12-year-old daughter...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shelters & warming centers opening ahead of arctic blast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the Port City braces for the arctic blast -- the homeless community is looking for a warm place to land. “It’s definitely a humbling experience -- it’s life-changing. And I’m just truly, truly blessed to be part of this ministry,” said Rhett.
Lab mix Diesel looking for a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
WALA-TV FOX10
Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With just one more day to prepare, farmers are taking the necessary steps to make sure their crops are protected. Greg Burris at Burris Farm Market has seen his share of severe weather in the past 30 years running his business, but as he prepares for this artic blast, his efforts this time may not be enough.
Park & ride shuttle service, kids events & more: All you need to know ahead of MoonPie over Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are just 11 days away from New Year’s Eve and thousands of people in Mobile will more than likely be in one place to ring in the New Year, at the MoonPie over Mobile celebration in Mardi Gras Park. During the full day and night of celebration, there will be […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Here are some tips for keeping power bills in check as mercury plummets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The temperatures are dropping, which means the power bills are rising. For some, it’s a nuisance. For those living paycheck to paycheck, it’s more like a crisis. “The electricity is by far for me is like a stress,” said Janie King, who works as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prepare for extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day to prepare for the extreme cold. We’re starting off in the low 50s this morning and we’ll even reach the mid to low 60s this afternoon. There are a few isolated showers around this morning, but we’ll actually see the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming arctic blast in the area could damage pipes
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s cold outside. But it’s about to get a lot colder. The upcoming arctic blast will put pipes at risk. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier shared a message on social media urging homeowners to be aware of the temps. Teresa Ridgeway on the island said she has a plan in place.
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In checks out Slurp Society Ramen Shop in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, it’s your boy Theo Williams back at it again for another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In. As we continue to show you some of the delicious restaurants that have popped up in Downtown Mobile, today’s episode was all about the Ramen as we visited Slurp Society Ramen Shop on St. Michael Street. Before it was time for me to sink my teeth in to their delicious menu I had a nice chat with Slurp Society’s fun and friendly General Manager Emily Muncaster. She was pretty awesome as she revealed that the name came from the fact that they want you to “slurp” your food and go as ramen shops tend to be fast passed restaurants.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cedar Point Pier to close temporarily due to weather
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Frigid weather is causing the temporary closure of a popular south Mobile County fishing spot. Cedar Point Pier, 18250 Dauphin Island Pkwy., will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 because the arctic blast is expected to yield unsafe conditions on the pier, county officials said Wednesday in a statement.
WALA-TV FOX10
Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north. State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight. According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road. The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download...
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
Doctors warn of ‘Holiday Heart’ caused by stress and binge drinking
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Many will be indulging in their favorite foods and drinks this holiday season, but overindulging can lead to a condition doctors call ‘Holiday Heart.’ “One thing that’s been learned recently is that there are more heart attack deaths in the week between Christmas and new years than any other week of the year, […]
