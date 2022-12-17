ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

More shelters opening ahead of dramatic drop in temperature

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you think it’s cold now -- it’s really going to feel like Christmas in the next 24 hours. The dangerous dip in mercury has the City of Mobile highlighting all shelters and warming centers opening up in our area. For men: Inside city...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Eating Chipotle every day for a whole year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dillion Wareham shares his story behind his TikTok challenge of eating Chipotle every day for a year. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelters & warming centers opening ahead of arctic blast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the Port City braces for the arctic blast -- the homeless community is looking for a warm place to land. “It’s definitely a humbling experience -- it’s life-changing. And I’m just truly, truly blessed to be part of this ministry,” said Rhett.
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley

Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Farmers working to protect crops during weekend freeze

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With just one more day to prepare, farmers are taking the necessary steps to make sure their crops are protected. Greg Burris at Burris Farm Market has seen his share of severe weather in the past 30 years running his business, but as he prepares for this artic blast, his efforts this time may not be enough.
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prepare for extreme cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day to prepare for the extreme cold. We’re starting off in the low 50s this morning and we’ll even reach the mid to low 60s this afternoon. There are a few isolated showers around this morning, but we’ll actually see the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Upcoming arctic blast in the area could damage pipes

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s cold outside. But it’s about to get a lot colder. The upcoming arctic blast will put pipes at risk. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier shared a message on social media urging homeowners to be aware of the temps. Teresa Ridgeway on the island said she has a plan in place.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Sink Your Teeth In checks out Slurp Society Ramen Shop in Downtown Mobile

Whats up everybody, it’s your boy Theo Williams back at it again for another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In. As we continue to show you some of the delicious restaurants that have popped up in Downtown Mobile, today’s episode was all about the Ramen as we visited Slurp Society Ramen Shop on St. Michael Street. Before it was time for me to sink my teeth in to their delicious menu I had a nice chat with Slurp Society’s fun and friendly General Manager Emily Muncaster. She was pretty awesome as she revealed that the name came from the fact that they want you to “slurp” your food and go as ramen shops tend to be fast passed restaurants.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cedar Point Pier to close temporarily due to weather

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Frigid weather is causing the temporary closure of a popular south Mobile County fishing spot. Cedar Point Pier, 18250 Dauphin Island Pkwy., will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 because the arctic blast is expected to yield unsafe conditions on the pier, county officials said Wednesday in a statement.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north. State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight. According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road. The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL

