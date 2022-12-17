ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Santa came early to Rockford, handing out gifts and food

By Jess Liptzin
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Patriots Gateway Center and Molina Health Care came together to give back to the community during the holidays. Food was served and gifts were handed out kids all in an effort to help families in need.

“We love to see the children happy and help parents out,” said Erika Hannah the Senior Growth Engagement Specialist for Molina Healthcare of Illinois.

“Just to let them know somebody cares for you,” said Janice Forrest the Site Director for Patriots Gateway Center.

The two organization brought Santa out to hand out over 400 gifts. This is the third year having the event, but the first where dinner was also served. A chance to help families out during the holidays.

“Well our community engagement team partners with a lot of for profit as well as non profit organizations. In all the communities we serve. And we make sure we try to address pretty much the social determinative help, which is making sure resources are given to our families that are in need,” Hannah said.

“We are going to have a a blast. We have food to give away. We have friendship, fellowship, we got love, we got a lot of toys, and we got good people here to help,” Forrest said.

While handing out gifts to smiling kids is a great feeling, events like this could be a necessity for families in need. A way to help out parents and guardians who may be struggling during this time of year.

“It is very important to have this in the community. It gives us a chance to give back to the community and make an impact with families that are in need for this holiday season, Hannah said.

“I just want the kids to have more than what I had. And there’s kids out here that never had a Christmas, So this is gonna be these kids first Christmas,” Forrest said.

