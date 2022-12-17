ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop McDevitt celebrates state title with pep rally

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One week later, and Bishop McDevitt is still celebrating their state champs.

The school held a fall sports pep rally Friday to celebrate the successes of every fall sport, and the football team with their shiny new plaque took center stage. The students also took part in some fun games, like a balloon race and musical chairs. As for the players, they’re still soaking it all in with their first state title since 1995.

“This is all we’ve worked for,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Jeffrey Penn said. “It was crazy like when we won at the end, we couldn’t believe it at the end it was crazy.”

“It was a dream come true really,” Penn said. “It took so many years to get it. I love this class, this year, this football team. We really worked hard for it, for all four years.”

“We’ve been making it to the end every time,” Penn said. “We’ve been losing every time at the end and this year we came up and did everything we could.”

