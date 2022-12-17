ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM

SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 2 people killed in East Side hit and run crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people, according to officials. The crash happened at 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue. Police said a woman and a man, both believed to be 17 years old,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards

13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards. According to Texas authorities, an argument between siblings escalated when the 13-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife. San Antonio Police stated that at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother got into a “foolish argument” in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy