Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
News Channel 25
San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
KSAT 12
Police searching for man who pistol-whipped ex, forced her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then pistol-whipped her and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. The incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and police say the woman’s two young children witnessed...
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KENS 5
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after RV fire
An arctic blast is heading to San Antonio. Neighbors are coming together to get the couple out of the cold.
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
KSAT 12
Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people killed in East Side hit and run crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people, according to officials. The crash happened at 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue. Police said a woman and a man, both believed to be 17 years old,...
orangeandbluepress.com
13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards
13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards. According to Texas authorities, an argument between siblings escalated when the 13-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife. San Antonio Police stated that at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother got into a “foolish argument” in San Antonio.
2 kids suffered head injuries after driver veers into lane, crashes into car they were in
SAN ANTONIO — Two children were injured following a crash on I-10 southbound after a driver veered into the lane of their father's car, police say. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of I-10 South, on the lower level, headed towards downtown. Police say that...
KSAT 12
Woman stabbed multiple times in altercation on North Side; man arrested, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road...
KENS 5
Survivor of deadly San Marcos fire walks graduation stage
The fire killed five people and burned 68% of Zach's body. He has since had to relearn everything.
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
Comments / 2