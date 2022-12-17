Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
WWE RAW (12/19/22) Results: Ladder Match, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, More
WWE Raw (12/19) - Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. - Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) At the start of the show, Paul Heyman introduced Roman Reigns and Roman Reigns said it was time for The Bloodline to wreak havoc on Monday Night Raw because Kevin Owens keeps insisting on heading over to Friday Night SmackDown. The camera cuts to Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn beating up Mustafa Ali backstage and promising more destruction to come.
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
NJPW Unveils New KOPW Championship
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the King of Pro Wrestling trophy has been replaced with a new championship belt. First established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the KOPW title has seen its holders defend their status through the year before the new calendar sees a new champion contested for. From Toru Yano in 2020 and 2021, to Shingo Takagi in 2022, its holders have seen fans vote on stipulations never before seen in NJPW, and often never anywhere else either!
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
AEW Rampage On 12/16 Records Uptick In Viewership, Highest Key Demo Rating Since October
The numbers are in for the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 464,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 457,000 viewers the show drew on December 9. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Uncle Howdy And Mogul Mysteries, Great Women's Matches, Bronson Reed Return | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. Suzu Suzuki vs. Tomoka Inaba from JTO 50th Anniversary. Motor City Machine Guns wins IMPACT Tag Team Championships. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Colby Corino from DPW 1st Anniversary. Martin Stone (Danny Burch) returning to wrestling.
Gabe Sapolsky: Wrestlers, Especially On The Indies, Need To Build A Personal And Emotional Connection
Gabe Sapolsky talks wrestling in 2022 and beyond. Gabe Sapolsky is the co-founder of Ring of Honor and the man behind Dragon Gate USA and EVOLVE. Studying under Paul Heyman, Sapolsky is credited with giving names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Johnny Gargano, and more an opportunity to showcase themselves on the Independent scene before they eventually moved on to a bigger company.
NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
North American Title Match, Battle For The Bar, Drew Gulak Seminar, More Set For 12/27 WWE NXT
The final WWE NXT card of 2022 is set. The final episode of WWE NXT for 2022 will see Wes Lee defend his North American championship against Tony D'Angelo. Looming in the background of this title picture is Dijak and Wes has already stated that if he gets by Tony, he has no problem defending his gold against Dijak.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
