ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt2Uz_0jlhGwH200

RELATED: 'Very caring' Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey 'went above and beyond,' mayor says

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.

On Friday night, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the roadway.

As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was unable to avoid hitting the chief.

Carey was brought to a hospital where he would succumb to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Police said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that it is under investigation at this time.

Don Dugger, the mayor of Brodnax, shared the following statement following Carey's passing:

This evening the Town of Brodnax lost a dedicated member of our community. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the tragic death of Police Chief Joe Carey to a traffic crash on Route 58. Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.

Chief Carey, 66, is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren. I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy