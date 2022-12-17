An accessible holiday concert

The community was treated to a one-of-a-kind concert tonight at Veterans Memorial High School.

Webb Elementary School, Miller High School, King High School and Veterans Memorial High School all performed a selection of holiday music in American Sign Language. The free, accessible event has been an annual concert for Corpus Christi ISD since 2003.

Sean Hill, the American Sign Language teacher at Veterans Memorial High School, said the event gives all students the chance to perform in their language.

"It's a great opportunity for the hearing and deaf community to come together, work together, and be able to provide this great representation of the beautiful, visual language such as ASL," Hill said.

There are three ASL teachers in Corpus Christi ISD. They all said they love showcasing what their students can do, and it's important to include sign language and its uses in all schools.

"We offer American Sign Language classes to promote information about the deaf community, the language of the deaf," Michelle Rodriguez, the ASL teacher at King High School said. "[We want] to encourage our hearing students to learn a language that they'll learn outside of the classroom and can use in the workforce as well."