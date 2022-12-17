Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Newly elected state Rep. Ontario Tillman, a Democrat who will represent House District 56, has been involved in politics for as long as he can remember. “My grandmother was a true grassroots activist,” Tillman said. “I was participating in all type of campaigns even before I understood what I was doing— passing out literature, working polls from 7 in the morning to 7 at night. She told me one of first babies to be on the picket line doing demonstrations, doing stuff like that.”

