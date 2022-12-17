SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.

