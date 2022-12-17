Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Eyes in the sky: Helicopter, K9s used in search for alleged Sarasota bank robber
Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.
Driving for the holidays? Tampa gas prices fell 13 cents in the last week
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're one of the 5.8 million Floridians preparing to hit the road ahead of the holidays, we've got some good news. Gas prices have fallen for the fifth consecutive week in a row. The average price for a gallon of gas in Tampa fell 13.2...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Dog trapped on I-275 overpass rescued, returned to owner
TAMPA, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day. Hillsborough County Animal Control rescued a dog trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, the county said. According to their statement, the dog was spotted on the overpass over the Armenia Avenue exit on Monday as cars passed by.
Authorities seeking vape store burglars in Manatee and Sarasota counties
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.
5 Tampa Bay restaurants make OpenTable’s top 100 for 2022 list
Five Tampa Bay area restaurants have made OpenTable's "Top 100 Restaurants 2022" list.
One Dead In Crash On S. Tamiami Trail In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting FHP with a traffic crash involving one fatality in the area of S. Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue in Sarasota. Deputies say the southbound lane of S. Tamiami Trail was shut down for
Police give gifts to hundreds of kids in Tampa for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of presents were given out by the Tampa Police Department and community partners to kids in Tampa. Tampa police officers work with community partners all year long to provide the presents. Organizations that were involved include Rise Tampa, Toys for Tots, Kids Wish Network, New...
Runners face 'Florida cold' temps during the Hot Chocolate Run in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It is running season across the Tampa Bay area and this morning thousands of people gathered in downtown Tampa for the Hot Chocolate 15k. Despite the chilly, breezy conditions runners were ready to run a 5k, 10k or 15k for their sweet reward — chocolate. Each finisher got a hot chocolate and chocolate fondue.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida's Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said Tuesday. The Rays announced earlier this month...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0