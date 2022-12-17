ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

How the Knicks fans he used to torture learned to love Jalen Brunson

Rich Oliveri remembers how frustrating it was to watch the head fakes and the hesitation moves work every time. To see St. John’s defenders duped into fouls and be unable to stay on their feet. Now? Well, now he can’t get enough of Jalen Brunson’s basketball IQ. “It’s nice to finally be on the positive side of that,” he said. “There are some bad memories obviously, but I think the fact that the Knicks haven’t had a point guard like him in so long, I’m hoping this is the end of that drought.” The 35-year-old Oliveri is like many Knicks and St. John’s...
KARE 11

Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS — Don't count out Kirk. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback and shirtless chains-wearer earned himself the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his valiant effort last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. In case you forgot, though we're sure you haven't, the Vikings bounced back from a...
