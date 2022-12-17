Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado
The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Video Showing Incident Leading To Willie McGinest's Arrest Released
Video footage shows the incident that led to NFL legend Willie McGinest's arrest.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Look: ESPN Reporter Is Getting Crushed For Interview Controversy
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a Week 15 to forget, both on and off the field. In the midst of a second half collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard muffed a snap on an attempted fake punt. His turnover resulted in three points for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who would go ...
Why the Revolution traded up to select Joshua Bolma in the MLS SuperDraft
"This is just surreal that they did that," Bolma said of the Revolution's trade. The Celtics lost to the Pacers 117-112 on Wednesday. Boston fell behind by 30 points, but almost rallied all the way back thanks partly to Jayson Tatum’s 41 points. Tonight, the Bruins host the Jets...
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube next season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package.
Nick Saban names ‘one of the most difficult positions to find’ in recruiting
Turnover is set to hit Alabama’s secondary this offseason. Two senior three-year starters are departing at safety in Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams, and junior slot man Brian Branch is a strong bet to enter the NFL draft as a projected first-round pick. It did not seem to be...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
