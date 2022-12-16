ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 12-17-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNvPG_0jlhGmh000

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Ricardo Chacon-Lopez , 28, of 105 Grove St. was arrested for operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute at 2:51 p.m. Thursday.

Earl Colby , 31, of 100 Willow St. was arrested for shoplifting by asportation.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at 139 Western Ave.; at 2:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Goodridge Street.; at 3:13 p.m. Thursday at 314 Broadway.; at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at 780 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at 182 Eastern Ave.; at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Brookline Street and Eastern Avenue.; at 2:51 p.m. Thursday at 541 Washington St.; at 11:23 p.m. Thursday at 640 Summer St.; at 1:02 a.m. Friday at 582 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:41 a.m. Thursday at 177 Commercial St.; at 11:54 a.m. Thursday at 165 Alley St.; at 12:07 p.m. Thursday at 141 Eastern Ave.; at 2:11 p.m. Thursday at 43 Webster St.; at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Peary Avenue.; at 1:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Union Street and Washington Street.; at 7:06 a.m. Friday at 820 Boston St.; at 7:39 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Holyoke Street and Myrtle Street.

Assault

A report of an assault at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Adams Street.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 5:50 a.m. Friday at 406 Broadway.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at 35 Seymour Ave.

A report of shoplifting at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at 200 Essex St.; at 1:37 p.m. Thursday at 6 Commercial St.; at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 6 Commercial St.; at 4:48 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.; at 8:36 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.

The post Police Log: 12-17-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested

BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Armed Robbery In East Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Somerville Police Department sent officers to a business in East Somerville for a reported armed robbery and indecent assault. Arriving officers say they met a female store clerk who said the suspect was pacing back and forth while looking through the...
SOMERVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage

BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Keith Jones Of Fitchburg, Massachusetts Indicted For Worcester, Massachusetts Homicide

On Monday at the Worcester County, Massachusetts Court House a grand jury indicted Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work.
FITCHBURG, MA
nbcboston.com

Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed

A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
MEDFORD, MA
miltonscene.com

All Milton Neighbors want for Christmas is a Trader Joe’s

All Milton Neighbors want for Christmas is a Trader Joe’s. Remember when we all thought the Ice House project would yield a Trader Joe’s? Our hopes and dreams were dashed… but maybe there is room for renewed hope?. The following request was posted in Milton Neighbors recently.
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy