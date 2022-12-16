Police Log: 12-17-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Ricardo Chacon-Lopez , 28, of 105 Grove St. was arrested for operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute at 2:51 p.m. Thursday.

Earl Colby , 31, of 100 Willow St. was arrested for shoplifting by asportation.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at 139 Western Ave.; at 2:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Goodridge Street.; at 3:13 p.m. Thursday at 314 Broadway.; at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at 780 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at 182 Eastern Ave.; at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Brookline Street and Eastern Avenue.; at 2:51 p.m. Thursday at 541 Washington St.; at 11:23 p.m. Thursday at 640 Summer St.; at 1:02 a.m. Friday at 582 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:41 a.m. Thursday at 177 Commercial St.; at 11:54 a.m. Thursday at 165 Alley St.; at 12:07 p.m. Thursday at 141 Eastern Ave.; at 2:11 p.m. Thursday at 43 Webster St.; at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Peary Avenue.; at 1:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Union Street and Washington Street.; at 7:06 a.m. Friday at 820 Boston St.; at 7:39 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Holyoke Street and Myrtle Street.

Assault

A report of an assault at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Adams Street.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 5:50 a.m. Friday at 406 Broadway.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at 35 Seymour Ave.

A report of shoplifting at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at 200 Essex St.; at 1:37 p.m. Thursday at 6 Commercial St.; at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 6 Commercial St.; at 4:48 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.; at 8:36 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.

