ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WQAD

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Aledo residential pipe repair program enrollment closing soon

ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo residents have until the end of the year to enroll in the City's "Water-Sewer Lateral Repair Program." This covers up to $5,000 in repairs on the underground pipes, known as water and sewer laterals. This program is especially useful throughout the winter months when water...
ALEDO, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy