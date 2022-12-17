ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 113, N.Y. Knicks 106

TORONTO (113) Anunoby 7-15 0-0 15, Siakam 17-25 16-18 52, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-10 0-0 2, VanVleet 10-24 4-4 28, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-94 20-22 113. NEW YORK (106) Barrett 11-19 4-6 30, Randle...
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

Percentages: FG .500, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Vucevic 2-7, Caruso 1-1, LaVine 1-2, Dosunmu 1-3, White 1-5, Williams 1-5, DeRozan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Caruso, Vucevic). Turnovers: 11 (White 3, Drummond 2, LaVine 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 117, Boston 112

INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117. BOSTON (112) J.Brown 8-23...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63

KENT ST. (9-3) Thomas 3-10 1-2 9, Hornbeak 3-3 1-1 7, Carry 5-12 4-4 15, Jacobs 8-16 1-2 17, Santiago 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 5-9 0-0 12, Sullinger 2-4 2-2 7, Payton 0-2 1-2 1, Gillespie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 73. NEW MEXICO ST. (6-5) Avery 2-9 0-0...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60

ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 57, Denver 52

DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Louisville 81, DePaul 67

LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 TEXAS 100, LOUISIANA 72

Percentages: FG .439, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (White 2-3, Sigona 1-1, Dalcourt 1-2, Williams 1-3, Garnett 1-4, Brown 0-1, Charles 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Brown 5, Fulks 3, Charles 2, Garnett 2, Richards). Steals: 8 (Dalcourt 2,...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Percentages: FG .494, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Simons 4-9, Sharpe 2-3, Grant 2-4, Lillard 2-11, Johnson 1-1, Nurkic 1-2, Hart 1-3, Winslow 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Winslow). Turnovers: 18 (Hart 5, Lillard 4, Simons 3, Grant 2, Eubanks,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61

AUBURN (10-2) Broome 9-17 0-0 18, Moore 5-6 0-1 12, J.Williams 6-10 4-5 18, Green 2-9 6-7 11, Jasper 1-2 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-2 0-1 2, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Traore 1-2 0-2 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 3, Westry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-59 10-16 84.
AUBURN, WA
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

BROWN 67, NEW HAMPSHIRE 51

Percentages: FG .308, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Lopez 2-2, Woodyard 2-3, Herasme 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Daniels 1-4, Moore 0-1, Sunderland 0-1, Derry 0-2, Baker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Herasme 3, Baker, Daniels, Tutic). Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Brown 2, Daniels...
DURHAM, NH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53

Percentages: FG .463, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Turnovers: 12 (Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, Sackey 2, Wilson-Rouse 2). Steals: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Furst164-51-23-5049.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

BALL STATE 58, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Archie 1-1, Moore 1-5, Savrasov 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Brafford 0-2, Finch 0-2, Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archie, Curry, Finch, Savrasov). Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Savrasov 2, Strickland 2, Archie, Finch). Steals: 7 (Strickland 3,...
STATESBORO, GA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit214—7 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 17 (Cernak, Kucherov), 1:29. 2, Detroit, Maatta 3 (Suter), 15:34. 3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Colton, Perbix), 18:38. 4, Detroit, Rasmussen 5 (Sundqvist, Chiarot), 19:32. Second Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Rasmussen, Perron), 11:08. 6, Tampa Bay, Colton 8, 13:15. Third Period_7, Detroit, Soderblom...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy