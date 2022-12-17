Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Morral Ridgedale loses steam in OT, falls to Bucyrus
Overtime was required before Bucyrus clipped Morral Ridgedale 71-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-13 lead over Morral Ridgedale.
Not for the faint of heart: Cadiz Harrison Central topples St. Clairsville
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cadiz Harrison Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-36 over St. Clairsville in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over St. Clairsville after...
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
Glen E. Shifley, Sr.
Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side. Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley....
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Babette Ward Mullet
Babette Ward Mullet of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, December 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 92. Born July 12, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Owen) and James Hugh Ward. She met her husband, Lloyd Eugene Mullet, on New Year’s Eve 1953 and they married the same year. They were inseparable throughout their lives together. On November 7, 2022, he was brought into her hospital room in a wheelchair to visit her on their 69th wedding anniversary and he passed away on November 14.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Lisa L. Clay
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus. Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. To plant a tree in memory of Lisa...
Mansfield firefighters unanimously reject fact-finder's report regarding new contract
MANSFIELD -- Binding conciliation is the next and final step in the process to secure a new contract between the City of Mansfield and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266. The union's 80 members have unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding differences with the city administration, according to union...
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
