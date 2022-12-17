Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Regents want campus events policy for minors
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting. The...
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Wisconsin
The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Louisiana, and now moves into Wisconsin. Ranked 23th in the nation according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Wisconsin has a relatively low electricity rate, at 16 cents per kWh, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 21% lower than the national average.
KELOLAND TV
Ground blizzard sweeps across SD, MN and Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens aid at 8 a.m. that Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow.
wuwm.com
What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?
Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Residents Of This Wisconsin City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
wpr.org
Evers to again propose marijuana legalization in state budget
Gov. Tony Evers said he'll reintroduce a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use as part of the budget he unveils to lawmakers early next year. But Evers said he'd also sign a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana if GOP lawmakers send one to his desk. Evers and Republicans have...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 624 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one new death to 3,116. The new death was a 70-79 man.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota employers might see large tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
KELOLAND TV
Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
KELOLAND TV
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
KELOLAND TV
Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane has been dismissed by the Government Accountability Board. The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges, met at the University Center in Sioux Falls and quickly went into executive session. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson attended Tuesday’s GAB meeting and reported the board dismissed the complaint regarding Noem’s use of the state airplane.
KELOLAND TV
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Official results, certified...
Is marijuana legalization included in Wisconsin’s proposed budget every year?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov....
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
Comments / 0