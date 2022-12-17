Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status
That's a significant increase over the last 20 years - so much so - that the CDC created new, expanded BMI, or Body Mass Index charts, to track levels of obesity among kids. Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. Updated: 5 hours...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
A new resource in Cedar Rapids tries to make sure no one has to experience these extreme and dangerous weather conditions outside. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, Dec. 22. People across the country are trying to stay ahead of the winter weather. First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, December 22nd, 2022.
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected...
Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
Veteran delivers ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ gifts to another veteran
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -672 seniors across Linn County are receiving gifts this holiday season through the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program. The program through Home Instead gifts seniors on fixed incomes. Earl Schwartz served in the Navy. He and his wife Donna have been married...
Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
Iowa State Patrol warns against travel as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
North Liberty fire chief says additional fire station would help with response time
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the city of North Liberty continues to grow, the need for this new location does too. “That gave us a perfect spring board location to reach not only all those properties on the south and southwest side, but also gives us the ability to back up this fire station,” said Fire Chief Brian Platz.
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
Salvation Army’s Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday amid dangerous cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army plans to open as a warming center on Thursday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to eastern Iowa. The Salvation Army made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying its location at 1000 C Avenue Northwest will serve as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Snow, wind causing rough travel conditions as blizzard conditions develop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds are picking up. The Iowa DOT is reporting at least one crash blocking the eastbound lanes of I-80 just west of West Branch. “Blowing and...
Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
Part of 29th Street SW in Cedar Rapids closed for water main break
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have closed part of 29th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids, between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive, due to a water main break. The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
DNR confident contaminated water didn’t enter Iowa River, according to email
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confident contaminated stormwater from an explosion at C6-Zero’s Marengo plant didn’t get into the Iowa River, according to an email shared with TV9. According to the DNR, the Iowa River is a significant drinking water source...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from...
