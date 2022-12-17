ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County convict escapes on work release

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

