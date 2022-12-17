Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Bullets Bench Builds Big Lead For Williamsville In Win Over South County
The Williamsville bench outscored South County as the Bullets beat the Vipers 55-27 in the second game of the Illinois College shootout on Wednesday. Brayden Saling had 18 points to lead the Bullets.
channel1450.com
Railers Start Hot And Roll Past Titans in Non-Conference Play
Lincoln started on a 10-0 run to open the game and never really looked back from there as they defeated Glenwood 61-23 on the night. Lincoln travels to Washington tomorrow night while the Titans head to SHG on Thursday.
channel1450.com
Madison Beats New Berlin In IC Shootout Nightcap
Madison had an eight point lead in the first half and a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels pushed them to the final couple possessions. The Trojans beat New Berlin 57-50 in the final game on Wednesday of the Illinois College shootout.
channel1450.com
Athens Wins Alumni Coaching Duel at IC Shootout
Both Athens and Lewistown are headed up by Illinois College Alums and their teams faced off against one another in the Illinois College Shootout on Wednesday night. The Warriors came out on top with a 56-31 victory.
channel1450.com
Lincoln at Glenwood Girls Basketball Photos by David Emuze
Lincoln vs Glenwood girls basketball – Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Photos taken by David Emuze.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday.
Springfield students complete Santa House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at District 186 brought back a central Illinois holiday tradition. Lanphier High School students were tasked to continue the Santa House tradition by building a new cottage for Santa. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening at Robin Roberts Stadium, students presented the new house to Santa himself. He approved of […]
WAND TV
Body found in creek near Hillsboro High School
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — A body was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School, causing the school to cancel all activities Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Hillsboro Police are collecting surveillance footage as part...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
WCIA
Champaign Co. ministry hosts Christmas giveaway
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted its 30th annual Christmas giveaway. The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do. “It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
***UPDATE*** from the Missing Persons Awareness Network 12/21/22 12:09PM:. With a great relief, we can report that Charli and Penelope have been located and are with family, both safe! Thank you to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan, Scott Cass County CrimeStoppers, and all of you for sharing!!
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
