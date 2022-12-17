ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MN

SMSU men outlast Con. St. Paul 67-63

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

MARSHALL, Minn. (SMSU) – Cliff McCray scored the game-winning layup with 34 seconds remaining to rally Southwest Minnesota State to a 67-63 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC college men’s basketball on Friday night inside the R/A Facility.

SMSU, which trailed by 12 points in the second half, closed the game on a 9-2 run in the final 3:07 to earn the win and improve to 6-4 overall, 3-3 NSIC.

Dunwa Omot led the Mustangs with a season-high 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting with four 3-pointers. He also added three steals and three assists, including the pass to set-up McCray for the winning field goal. Anthony Costello was the only other Mustang to score in double figures with 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

SMSU closed the night shooting 52 percent (25 of 48) from the field, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

CSP, which drops to 3-8 overall, 1-5 NSIC, and coming off a last-second win over Augustana last Saturday, finished the night shooting 43 percent (23 of 53), but shot just 31 percent in the final 20 minutes. The Golden Bears were led by Antwan Kimmons’ 17 points.

SMSU, which trailed 54-42 with 10 minutes left in the game, started the comeback with a layup by Jake Phipps, a jumper from Majok Majouk and a 3-pointer by Phipps to pull to within 54-49 at the 7:40 mark.

CSP would hold a 57-49 advantage with 6:25 remaining, before Anthony Costello hit a pair of free throws to spark a 9-1 run with Noah Chamberlain tying the game with a layup off a pass from McCray to tie the game at 58 with 4:34 remaining.

CSP would go back on top with a Caden Hoffman 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but a minute later Omot drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 61 with 3:07 left. Omot would tie the game with two free throws with 1:32 remaining and following a missed 3-pointer by the Golden Bears with one minute remaining, SMSU would answer with the game-winning field goal.

Both teams would commit turnovers, setting up CSP for a chance to tie or retake the lead, but Hoffman missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left and Phipps secured the rebound and made a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

CSP scored the game’s first six points and would maintain the lead until Chamberlain scored on a layup to tie the game at 12 with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

CSP would counter and build a pair of seven-point leads, including 25-18 at the 5:19 mark. SMSU answered with an Costello layup and a Omot 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 25-23 with 3:38 remaining.

Omot would score a field goal with just under a minute left in the half to cut the Golden Bears lead to 33-29, but CSP would close the half with a banked-in 3-pointer by Kimmons as time expired to build a 36-29 halftime advantage.

Omot led the Mustangs in the first half with 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting with three 3-pointers. SMSU shot 52 percent in the opening half, but CSP shot 56 percent and made four 3-pointers.

SMSU continues the weekend homestand on Saturday facing No. 14 ranked Minnesota State with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m. MSU lost to Sioux Falls, 71-48, on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Behind 19-0 start, SDSU women coast past Kansas City

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-0 lead over Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and cruised to an 86-54 win at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-0 Summit) shot 8-for-11 in the opening five minutes to take the 19-point lead and never looked back. State ended the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD women win 2nd straight, 101-57 vs Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota improved to 2-0 in Summit League play with an emphatic 101-57 win against Oral Roberts Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Five Coyotes scored in double figures, but South Dakota got contributions on both sides of the court from everyone. Grace Larkins had 17 points despite logging just […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women outlast Oral Roberts in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team outscored Oral Roberts by ten points in the second half, to claim the 83-80 win at Frost Arena on Monday night. The Jackrabbits trailed 37-30 at halftime. That’s when the SDSU offense began to roll. Eight Jacks scored in the third quarter, including Myah Selland who […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

‘We were on’: Jacks control Bobcats in semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team saw last year’s season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to Montana State in Bozeman. Fast forward a year and the tables were reversed as the Jackrabbits got their chance to end the Bobcats’ season in Brookings. “That’s a good football team that we beat. […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Oral Roberts men power past SDSU

TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts completed a higher shooting percentage by more than 20% over South Dakota State propelling the Golden Eagles to a 79-40 victory against the Jackrabbits on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Mabee Center to begin Summit League play.  SDSU had one lead in the contest and it was after its first field […]
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: #1 SDSU vs. #4 Montana State in Semifinals

Scoreboard The scoreboard will update throughout the game 6:10 p.m. SDSU defeats Montana State 39-18 and advances to the FCS Championship. 5:43 p.m. – Montana State takes a long drive, but punches it in with a touchdown run by Tommy Mellott. He was slow to get up again. That’s twice in a matter of three […]
BOZEMAN, MT
KELOLAND TV

3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
PARKSTON, SD
KELOLAND

Will it be a Dakota Marker rematch in the National Championship

Click the video player above to see an in depth preview of SDSU vs. Montana State SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU football team is headed back to the FCS National Championship, following a narrow 35-32 win over Incarnate Word on Friday. That now sets up the potential for a Dakota Marker rematch in […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Winner to Frisco: SDSU meets Montana State in the semis

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team reached the National Championship in the Spring of 2021, following a semifinal win over Delaware. Last year, the Jacks fell in the semis to Montana State and this year, the FCS Semifinals return to Brookings, as the Jackrabbits meet a familiar opponent. SDSU earned a 42-21 win […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and No. 1 South Carolina meet in Sioux Falls Thursday night in the second all-time meeting between the programs. This is the first time in SDSU’s Division I era the team has played the No. 1 team in the country. Previously, SDSU’s highest rated opponent was No. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

#1 South Carolina pulls away late to defeat SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Mark and Ryan Gronowski – A Golden Journey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – “If Ryan gets selected for this, for the USA games, it’s his sister and brothers turn to do something for him, for him to be on the big stage,” Deb Gronowski said. Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Mark Gronowski was on the go from the start. “I […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women dominate against UT Martin, 75-36

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks. Madysen Vlastuin matched her career-high with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold case victim identified in Rock County, Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The remains of a man found about 40 years ago in Rock County, Minnesota, have been identified, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Louis Anthony Gattaino, a cold case homicide victim, was identified through genetic genealogy and DNA, according...
ROCK COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Regents want campus events policy for minors

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting. The...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men win second straight 85-56 over Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Five double-digit scorers and two career-high scoring efforts highlighted South Dakota State’s 85-56 victory over Mount Marty on Monday, Dec. 12, in a non-conference men’s basketball matchup at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (5-7) held the Lancers to back-to-back halves of 28 points while keeping Mount Marty under 36% from the field […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy