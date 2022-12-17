Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Ground blizzard sweeps across SD, MN and Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens aid at 8 a.m. that Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow.
KELOLAND TV
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Regents want campus events policy for minors
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting. The...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
mprnews.org
DNA, genetic genealogy ID remains found more than 40 years ago in SW Minnesota
Investigators using DNA and genetic genealogy have identified a man whose remains were found more than 40 years ago in southwest Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Tuesday that the remains found in March 1981 were those of Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Neb.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
KELOLAND TV
Whittier Middle School celebrates 100 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls school is celebrating a major milestone. As the snow falls outside, students and staff, past and present, are inside Whittier Middle School. “So today we get to celebrate a 100th year anniversary of the building of Whittier,” Whittier Middle School Principal...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oliver and Olivia were the top boys and girls baby names, respectively, for Sanford Health. The health system announced its list of the most popular baby names in 2022. For boys, Oliver tapped the list as the most popular name for newborn boys for...
KELOLAND TV
Frigid cold; officer involved shooting; survival tale
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Frigid temperatures are settling in across KELOLAND as a new weather system makes its way into the area. Authorities are investigating...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow
It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Removing snow comes with risks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls worker was injured last week when he was hit by a car while clearing snow off a sidewalk. This tractor is a twisted mess after someone slid into it last Thursday in the snow. The worker was lucky. “He’s been out...
KELOLAND TV
Staying safe in dangerously low wind chills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to KELOLAND. Northwest winds will increase Tuesday night. The strong wind will bring in even colder temperatures with dangerous wind chills. A wind chill is a measure of how fast exposed skin loses heat due to increased wind speeds....
KELOLAND TV
Snow Wednesday; Fatal snowmobile crash; 6 businesses fail compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman is pleading guilty to the death of a Pierre man earlier this year. Minnehaha County authorities have identified the...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
KELOLAND TV
Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in north Sioux Falls. It was a chaotic scene as an ambulance with lights and sirens could be seen leaving the Kum & Go on North Minnesota Avenue. It was quickly followed by a fire truck with lights and sirens blaring as well.
Comments / 0