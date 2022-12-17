Player grades: Joel Embiid, James Harden lead Sixers past Warriors

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers continued the homestand on Friday as they hosted the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Dubs were shorth-handed as they were down Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green all to injuries, but Philadelphia entered missing Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

With that being said, Philadelphia still had Joel Embiid and James Harden to lean on and they hopped on their star duo’s collective back in order to come away with a 118-106 win. Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds and Harden added 27 points, nine assists, and five rebounds to lead Philadelphia in this one.

De’Anthony Melton added 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, Shake Milton chipped in with 11 and six rebounds, and Georges Niang had 11 off the bench. PJ Tucker had seven and six rebounds.

Here are the plater grades following a fourth straight win:

James Harden: A

The Beard was aggressive with his offense early as he was able to get free for open triples and he was taking advantage of them. He had 15 points in the opening quarter to keep Philadelphia afloat while the Warriors were shooting the lights out from deep. In terms of his scoring, this was the best Harden has looked in quite a while. He wasn’t particularly great on the defensive end, but he did have one impressive play where he stripped a Warriors driver at the rim for a steal.

De'Anthony Melton: A

Melton continues to be a jack of all trades for the Sixers. He is a guy who brings it on both ends of the floor and he’s just a presence for Philadelphia. He was helpful on offense both with his scoring and as a distributor while also attacking the glass. He continues to just do a little bit of everything on a nightly basis and the Sixers have been benefiting greatly from his production.

Matisse Thybulle: B

Getting the start for the injured Harris, Thybulle didn’t do much offensively, but he was a pest defensively. He bothered Klay Thompson into some really tough looks while also getting some deflections and disrupting what Golden State wants to do on offense. He had a big block on Jordan Poole to end the third quarter and he then drilled a triple in the fourth. He had a regular Thybulle performance.

PJ Tucker: A-

The veteran knocked down a corner triple in the first quarter which is always a good sign for the Sixers and their offense. They have been pushing Tucker to shoot the ball more when he’s open. He gets a ton of opportunities playing next to Harden and Embiid so he has to take advantage of what’s in front of him. He also was terrific on the defensive end and he was helpful on the glass.

Joel Embiid: A

Along with Harden, the big fella was doing what he does at a high level in the first quarter. The Warriors shot the ball extremely well led by DiVincenzo and the Sixers leaned on their two stars to keep them in it. Embiid did have a few head-scratching turnovers, but when he was calm and he understood that he was the biggest and baddest dude on the floor, Golden State truly had no answer for him.

Shake Milton: A

When Milton is aggressive on offense, that is when he and the whole bench unit will thrive. The bench relies on him to be that guy to lead the second unit so there need to be more nights like this one. He can be a consistent offensive threat. He just needs to be more assertive. He was also very helpful on the glass in this one as it was a nice all-around game.

Georges Niang: A

The initial run for Niang was tough as he missed all three of his shots in the first half, two from deep, and he didn’t contribute much else. However, his mere presence on the floor provides space on offense for the stars to do what they do. He then got going after halftime as he provided some much-needed offense for Philadelphia.

Danuel House Jr.: B

In his first game back from the left foot laceration, House Jr. air-balled his first triple, but he bounced back by drilling one from the corner. He is a streaky shooter so for him to see one fall is a big deal as Philadelphia integrates him back into the rotation. He had a big slam in the second half as the Sixers put the game away.

Montrezl Harrell: C+

The Sixers continue to turn to Harrell to back up Embiid and he had a solid initial run. He missed a good look, but he was energetic on the boards. He seemed to really give the Sixers a spark when they really needed it after a sluggish start.