Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families

Read full article on original website
Related
This School District Is Ground Zero for Harsh Discipline of Native Students in New Mexico
In Gallup-McKinley County Schools, wearing the wrong color shirt can get you written up for “gang-related activity.” Banging on a window is bullying. The district is responsible for most of New Mexico’s disproportionate expulsions of Native students.
How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students
New Mexico does not publish public school discipline data. When we looked at it, we found that Native American students in the state were disciplined more than their white peers.
ladailypost.com
UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff
The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
losalamosreporter.com
Rebates And Deferred Spending Ineffective Uses Of Windfall
As the State’s Permian oil production boom continues in New Mexico the budget surpluses available to legislators each session grow as well. The latest announced budget surplus is $3.6 billion which is a positively mind-blowing 43 percent. This surplus is on top of already dramatic spending growth of 30 percent during the first four years of the Lujan Grisham Administration.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico is enjoying enormous revenue from an oil boom. But financial experts are warning lawmakers to prepare for the ‘last bust.’
SANTA FE – Consultants with a national finance firm say that the once-in-a-generation oil boom now producing a budget windfall for New Mexico should be harnessed to restructure the state’s complex tax system and prepare for an eventual decline in oil production. In a presentation to legislators Monday,...
livability.com
Working is a Breeze in New Mexico
Renewable energy powers homes and businesses, and the economy in New Mexico. New Mexico has paved the way forward for a diverse renewable energy industry. The state ranks second in the U.S. for solar energy potential and in the top 10 for wind energy potential. The wind industry is growing,...
livability.com
Made in New Mexico
Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces
Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico
“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
newsfromthestates.com
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. Starting January 1, the state minimum wage will be […]
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
KOAT 7
Health care worker shortages in New Mexico amid 'tripledemic' cases
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With an uptick in COVID-19, RSV and flu cases, hospitals continue to face health care worker shortages nationwide and in New Mexico. KOAT health expert, Dr. Barry Ramo said there are a number of reasons for the shortages across the state. "Health care workers are at...
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico prepares for arctic blast Thursday into Friday
The New Mexico Department of Health is advising residents to restrict time outdoors ahead of an arctic blast headed to New Mexico. Record cold temperatures are possible as high winds will see negative wind chills in the northeast region of the state. The health department is also advising residents to dress in warm layers.
KVIA
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
Comments / 4