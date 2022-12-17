ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque woman warns of stolen decorations

By Laila Freeman
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is warning people about leaving their Christmas decorations out overnight. They might be a target for some.

Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage

She lives near 98th and Sunset Gardens in southwest Albuquerque and shared a video of a man on Wednesday taking some of her inflatables.

The man can be seen at one point tripping and falling before getting in a car that leaves the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 2

jay p
5d ago

the new norm of MORALS. That adult has taught his kids the value of STEALING. That's the root cause of the state's problem. FAILED PARENTS.

Reply
6
Joey Torres
5d ago

I think I'm going to try an electric ⚡ shockwire... around the 🎄 Christmas tree and I'll put it on YouTube when they're screaming

Reply
5
 

