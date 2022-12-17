Albuquerque woman warns of stolen decorations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is warning people about leaving their Christmas decorations out overnight. They might be a target for some.Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
She lives near 98th and Sunset Gardens in southwest Albuquerque and shared a video of a man on Wednesday taking some of her inflatables.
The man can be seen at one point tripping and falling before getting in a car that leaves the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
