Albuquerque woman warns of stolen decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is warning people about leaving their Christmas decorations out overnight. They might be a target for some.

She lives near 98th and Sunset Gardens in southwest Albuquerque and shared a video of a man on Wednesday taking some of her inflatables.

The man can be seen at one point tripping and falling before getting in a car that leaves the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

