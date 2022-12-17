Republic School District invests in $47 million dollar project

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The population of Republic has grown 20 percent between 2010 and 2020 according to the U.S. census.

To respond to a growing city, Republic School District is investing in its future. The school board approved a 47-million-dollar bond project. The district says classrooms are getting crowded, which is why the district needs to expand.

Republic schools are looking to build a fifth and sixth-grade center right by Highway 60 and James River hoping to free up other classrooms as the district continues to grow.

“Anytime that you can build a new building for our kids to learn, it is exciting,” said Republic school parent Alysia Brooks.

Alysia Brooks has two kids in Republic School District.

“I have one that’s in the new preschool building, and I have a student that’s a child that’s in fourth grade,” said Brooks.

Over the years, she’s not only seen the district grow but the city itself.

“As you drive down a lot of the subdivisions, you see new houses being built, new businesses coming to our public. So with that, you know, there’s going to be new families coming in,” said Brooks.

Those families mean more students at republic schools.

“We’re watching our class sizes fill up and we literally have no more rooms in which to put teachers and students,” said Republic Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce. “The building of a 5-6 building is going to take some pressure off of our middle school, which is large. The property is a little bit. East on Highway 60 and it’ll have great access to Highway 60 and which will have really close access to James River,” said Pearce.

To help fund the center, republic schools approved a 47-million dollar bond issue that voters will see in April. If approved, the district says it would not raise taxes, but extend the current rate.

“My son is going to be in fifth grade next year. He, you know, I just counting on those learning opportunities, you know, new buildings, breathing new life,” said Brooks. “I think that we have some amazing school leaders that, you know, if we’re if they’re recommending this, you know, they haven’t let us wrong so far. And so if our school leaders are recommending this, I think it’s going to be a good thing for our community,” said Brooks.

The district plans on sending a survey to parents after Christmas, asking them what they want in the next building.

