ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Republic School District invests in $47 million dollar project

By Sydney Moran
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZea7_0jlhAJDd00

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The population of Republic has grown 20 percent between 2010 and 2020 according to the U.S. census.

To respond to a growing city, Republic School District is investing in its future. The school board approved a 47-million-dollar bond project. The district says classrooms are getting crowded, which is why the district needs to expand.

Republic schools are looking to build a fifth and sixth-grade center right by Highway 60 and James River hoping to free up other classrooms as the district continues to grow.

“Anytime that you can build a new building for our kids to learn, it is exciting,” said Republic school parent Alysia Brooks.

Alysia Brooks has two kids in Republic School District.

“I have one that’s in the new preschool building, and I have a student that’s a child that’s in fourth grade,” said Brooks.

Over the years, she’s not only seen the district grow but the city itself.

“As you drive down a lot of the subdivisions, you see new houses being built, new businesses coming to our public. So with that, you know, there’s going to be new families coming in,” said Brooks.

Those families mean more students at republic schools.

“We’re watching our class sizes fill up and we literally have no more rooms in which to put teachers and students,” said Republic Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce. “The building of a 5-6 building is going to take some pressure off of our middle school, which is large. The property is a little bit. East on Highway 60 and it’ll have great access to Highway 60 and which will have really close access to James River,” said Pearce.

To help fund the center, republic schools approved a 47-million dollar bond issue that voters will see in April. If approved, the district says it would not raise taxes, but extend the current rate.

“My son is going to be in fifth grade next year. He, you know, I just counting on those learning opportunities, you know, new buildings, breathing new life,” said Brooks. “I think that we have some amazing school leaders that, you know, if we’re if they’re recommending this, you know, they haven’t let us wrong so far. And so if our school leaders are recommending this, I think it’s going to be a good thing for our community,” said Brooks.

The district plans on sending a survey to parents after Christmas, asking them what they want in the next building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include the following: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Area courthouses, departments to close Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to school districts in Greene County announcing their closures in preparation for Thursday’s severe winter weather, other organizations, services, and departments will also be closing. The closures include: This article will be updated as more announce their closures.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.

As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments

Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MoDOT annual report shows room for improvement in certain areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation released its annual report for 2022, and while it ranked highly in some areas, there were a few areas it could improve on. According to the MoDOT website where you can find its annual report. MoDOT received: The areas where MoDOT received poor grades in include an […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri stores, shoppers prepare for winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Shoppers are flooding local stores to stock up ahead of the expected winter storm and upcoming holiday weekend. “The parking lot here, it’s as busy as I’ve ever seen it,” said Taylor Stevenson, who we talked to outside a Springfield Harter House. “Right now, everything’s selling quicker, and you get into a snow […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

A conversation with the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield leaders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with Sarah Cunningham, the Superintendent for Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, and Museum Curator Jeff Patrick. The trio discussed the recent announcement from the park to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Royal Oak to close Branson plant

Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri travelers, agencies prepare for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Here in the Ozarks, crews are staying busy preparing for the winter storm Thursday. While everyone is encouraged to stay home, those traveling need to be prepared. The Springfield National Airport is getting snow plows ready ahead of the winter weather. But, whether coming from other parts of the country may impact […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield’s history of the month of December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a brief timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of December since 1858: 1858 Contract for a new courthouse was let to Josiah Leedy for $36,000 1870 The Mansfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Commercial structure fire on Zora closes roadway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, reports of a commercial structure fire in the 1300 block of west Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded emergency. CJ Fire requested mutual aid from Webb City Fire and Joplin Fire.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield crews prepare for winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm

City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy