Loyola Chicago presents unique challenges for UAlbany

By Brandon Williams
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team broke a four-game losing streak after beating LIU on Wednesday night 76-59. The Danes now shift their attention to a two-game stint in Chicago.

The first game of their midwest trip is against Loyola Chicago, who last played the Danes in December 2009. The Ramblers won that meeting 68-56, but UAlbany is working towards a different result this time. Head coach Dwayne Killings believes the Ramblers will present a unique set of challenges as they get ready for tip-off on Sunday.

“They run a lot of sets. They move the ball they share it,” Killings said. “They also have the division two prospect that transferred to Loyola Chicago, and I think he’s been terrific in terms of his production and what he’s been able to do it’s going to be a huge match-up for Trey Hutcheson in terms of his defensive assignment. They’re really experienced, they’re a whole new group. They’re led by experienced guys that understand their culture. Guys that played a lot of college basketball and, again, it’s going to be a huge challenge with that perspective just seeing the environment we’re about to walk into,” he added. “With the tournament, I’m super excited for them. Excited to get to Chicago and have a chance to match up with these guys.”

Game time is Sunday, December 18, at 2 PM.

