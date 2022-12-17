ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning. It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp. That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police investigating attempted break-in of far North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning. The attempted robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. at a Randolf-Brooks Federal Credit Union near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
People

Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.  On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

