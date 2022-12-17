ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled newest fire engines

By Tyler Euchner
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Before the Friday morning fire on Gordon Drive, Sioux City Fire Rescue revealed four new trucks being put into service.

The four 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines cost $2.1 million. The trucks were included in the department’s capital improvement program.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson said typically fire engines remain in service for 25 years before needing to be replaced.

“It was basically the age and the wear and tear of the previous frontline apparatus. The one’s that will be going into the reserve status are 2006 models,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the new fire engines will offer expanded capabilities.

The four new engines will replace Engines 1, 3, 5 & 6. The older engines will be put in reserve status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

