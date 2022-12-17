Read full article on original website
Getting Defensive: Week 16
For fantasy managers, Week 16 brings with it the excitement and pressure of the playoffs. The stakes are that much higher. The rewards for victory that much greater. Everything is amplified. It's a rush. It's also a rush the Denver Broncos will be having no part of in 2022. Last...
What changed and what stayed the same with Atlanta post-Ridder?
What comes to mind after watching Desmond Ridder's debut is the following sequence of quotes from Flight of the Conchords:. I had held out some hope in my mind that Ridder would be able to invigorate a moribund Falcons passing game. Instead, he arguably managed to look worse than Marcus Mariota.
Five Players to Play At Your Own Risk in Week 16
It's Week 16, and for many, it's the semifinals of the fantasy football playoffs. If you have made it this far, congratulations on your victories and best of luck this week. To help determine the best starters for your roster, here are five players that should only be played at your own risk. Their matchups and past performances are trending toward poor fantasy production.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 15 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 15
The Cardinals' quarterbacks ranked 32nd and 33rd in EPA per play. Colt McCoy was on pace to rank dead last in EPA per play, averaging -.28 points added through 26 plays. However, he suffered a concussion, paving the way for Trace McSorley to average -.5 EPA per play. If McSorley starts in Week 16, the Broncos and Texans will have a newcomer to the worst offense in the NFL party.
Waiver Wire Week 16: Tyler Allgeier Finally Freed?
You high-stepped past your league mates all season with the living, breathing fantasy cheat code that is Jalen Hurts. You pranced. You danced. You were intolerable. You were Deion Sanders gliding into the end zone for another kick return score or a pick for a touchdown. Can't catch me, you teased. You can try. But you can't.
Bucs Hope to Right the Ship vs. Cards on SNF
Last week's implosion against the Bengals was one for the ages for Tom Brady and company. After entering halftime with a 17-3 lead, Brady and the Bucs were off to arguably their hottest starts of the season, and saw their early efforts completely undone by the Bengals in the second half. The Buccaneers turned the ball over five times in the 34-23 loss, but a late Russell Gage touchdown saved them from being completely shutout in the second half. Still in the hunt for a playoff spot thanks to playing in a horrible AFC South, Sunday night's game against the Cardinals has tremendous playoff implications for the Bucs in Week 16.
K.J. Osborn, Zack Moss become long-shot starts in fantasy
K.J. Osborn - WR, Vikings. Osborn played by far the best game of his career as the Vikings pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history against the Colts. He set career-highs in receptions (10) and yards (157) for a single game. His previous best was 91 yards, so he certainly picked the best time to have his best day. The 16 targets he saw in Week 15 obviously won't be the norm as we don't expect Kirk Cousins to throw 54 times every game, but we do expect Cousins to trust Osborn more down the stretch. Osborn has now scored in two straight games and the Vikings face the Giants, Packers and Bears as they fight for seeding in the NFC playoff race. Osborn is set to be a fantasy football playoff hero this season.
Christian Watson will bounce back and Devonta Smith will keep rolling
Jonathan Taylor, it's been real man and while many people won't appreciate you, I do. No disrespect to Zack Moss or Deon Jackson, but we know they can't do it the same. If your eyes are peeled on this article, congratulations, because you're either still alive in the fantasy playoffs or you're supporting my work (so I know you're solid). Very few people have an ideal lineup at this point or are still rolling with the roster they drafted out of the gate. That's the beauty of fantasy, gutting it out for the gold, finding those unsung heroes and getting the victory. The points may come from where you least expect it. Here are some of those players.
How to bet Aaron Rodgers and Tutu Atwell's player props on MNF
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have the chance to come off a bye week and keep their postseason hopes alive. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will attempt to play spoiler on Primetime two weeks in a row as the Rams quarterback. This matchup is an exciting for Packers' fans because they are getting healthier and Rodgers remains under center for the last chance at a postseason run.
Pod: Hurts injury fallout, Allgeier trending up + more
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
NFL MVP, DPOY; College Bowl Season; NBA Plays
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick breakdown the NFL MVP and DPOY races with drastic changes to the markets, as well as some key College Bowl games this week.
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 16 Content Hub
Round one of the fantasy playoffs is completed and on comes Week 16 of the NFL season. Whether you were fortunate to make it to the next round of playoffs or want to stay up-to-date, our NFL Content Hub provides everything you'll need when it comes to fantasy football. After a Week 15 that included a CRAZY finish to the Patriots-Raiders game, an insane Vikings comeback and more, is it even possible for this week to top it?
Mac Jones' Rock Bottom
Mac Jones, Pats go all the way off the rails in nightmare loss. Every quarterback has a defining characteristic. For Jones in 2022, it's screaming. Screaming at his inept wideouts that they're lined up in the wrong spot. Screaming at his impostor offensive coordinator that he didn't get the play in fast enough. Screaming at himself for making yet another abominable throw. It was all there in abundance on Sunday, where the Pats' offensive operation remained the embarrassment of the league. Matt Patricia still can't get his calls in on time even though we are now in month four of the regular season. It led to two burned timeouts on one goal-line series in Las Vegas and endless confusion and multiple pre-snap penalties. It also negated a touchdown after Patricia called timeout right before a play where Jones found Jakobi Meyers in the end zone. Oh, and Meyers? He was so desperate to make a play in the Pats' dispiriting circumstances that he literally gave the game away to the Raiders. It was tough to watch, but an understandable impulse in an environment where the team's leaders keep setting the players up to fail. Jones should remain firmly affixed to benches even for potential shootouts with the Bengals and Dolphins over the next two weeks.
