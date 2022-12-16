ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

More lowland snow Tuesday before temperatures plummet later this week

SEATTLE — A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around this week, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute. Lows Thursday morning are forecast to be in the teens throughout the Puget Sound region, with single digits possible near the U.S.-Canadian border.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon

Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters

Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It’s gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
VASHON, WA
gigharbornow.org

Business Spotlight: Patterson’s Market facing eviction

Clipped to a strawberry box and sandwiched between bags of mistletoe and the cash register hangs a legal document with a handwritten message. “We are being evicted”, “Landlords shutting us down,” it reads. In less than two weeks, the open-air Patterson’s Market will close after 43 years...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
GIG HARBOR, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA

