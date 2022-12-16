Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning: 2-7 inches of snow expected for Seattle, Everett
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
KOMO News
More lowland snow Tuesday before temperatures plummet later this week
SEATTLE — A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around this week, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute. Lows Thursday morning are forecast to be in the teens throughout the Puget Sound region, with single digits possible near the U.S.-Canadian border.
KOMO News
Storm to bring several inches of snow to western Washington by Tuesday evening
SEATTLE — The chance for more lowland snow around western Washington has increased for Monday night through Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are also expected to stick around, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow and highs in the 20s and low 30s, but that won’t last — more snow is on the way starting this evening. By Monday evening and through most...
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon
Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Winter Storm Warning’ now says up to 8 inches snow expected
UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.
opb.org
Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters
Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It’s gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: Patterson’s Market facing eviction
Clipped to a strawberry box and sandwiched between bags of mistletoe and the cash register hangs a legal document with a handwritten message. “We are being evicted”, “Landlords shutting us down,” it reads. In less than two weeks, the open-air Patterson’s Market will close after 43 years...
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
Seattle real estate predictions for 2023
It's still not a buyer's market, but lower prices may be on the horizon.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
KOMO News
Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
gotodestinations.com
5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
