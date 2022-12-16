ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers introduce pay raise bill, could be voted on this week

Pay for state lawmakers could reach $142,000 next year under a proposal introduced late Monday night -- making New York the highest paid state Legislature in the country. The measure, introduced in time for the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly to be voted on by Thursday, would also limit the ability of lawmakers to earn outside income with some exceptions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Consumer groups make final push for wrongful death expansion

Advocates for people with disabilities and consumer organizations on Tuesday made a final push to have Gov. Kathy Hochul sign a measure meant to expand New York's wrongful death law. The measure is one of the final and closely watched bills Hochul is yet to sign, and has been opposed...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York

A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

What criminal justice advocates in New York want in 2023

Advocates for making changes to New York's criminal justice system are calling for Albany lawmakers to pass a sweeping package of provisions in the coming year dealing with measures that range from housing to mental health and drug treatment programs. The proposals also include funding for anti-violence programs, pre-trial services...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's new ethics panel hires back a familiar face

New York's new watchdog overseeing and regulating ethics in government is going to be led by the last executive director of the commission's defunct predecessor agency. The state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has appointed Sanford Berland to be be its first executive director. Berland, an attorney, was the final executive director of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which disbanded this summer.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

NY state council approves climate plan to achieve ‘zero-net emissions’ by 2050

The council tasked with creating a blueprint for the state to follow to reach its ambitious climate goals met on Monday to finalize the plan in a 19-3 vote. In 2019, the New York State Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which set goals for the state to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and by 2050, the state must reach zero-net emissions. Raya Salter, founder and executive director of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center and member of the Climate Action Council, told Capital Tonight that the plan is achievable if the state remains “focused and not distracted by false solutions,” which Salter argues are tactics by industry to stay in business longer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy