The council tasked with creating a blueprint for the state to follow to reach its ambitious climate goals met on Monday to finalize the plan in a 19-3 vote. In 2019, the New York State Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which set goals for the state to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and by 2050, the state must reach zero-net emissions. Raya Salter, founder and executive director of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center and member of the Climate Action Council, told Capital Tonight that the plan is achievable if the state remains “focused and not distracted by false solutions,” which Salter argues are tactics by industry to stay in business longer.

1 DAY AGO