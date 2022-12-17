ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkoma, OK

KHBS

Fort Smith police arrest stabbing suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a man accused in a stabbing. Jackson Brown, 21, was taken into custody after barricading himself into a home for more than five hours, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith missing child found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
FORT SMITH, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSMV

Vintage toys stolen from business

Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas: How to drive safely in winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crew chiefs in Benton and Washington counties have one message:Stay home Thursday if you can. Kimma Harper, the president of the Driving Academy of Northwest Arkansas, shared these tips for staying safe in wintery conditions a couple winters ago:. Slow Down. Harper says there is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Roads drivable in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley for now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are drivable this morning, but that situation could change. Temperatures are expected to drop as the sun rises. Road crew chiefs in Benton and Washington counties have one message: Stay home if you can. If you do have...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AdWeek

Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas

Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
FORT SMITH, AR
okwnews.com

Heavener woman injured in one vehicle accident near Bokoshe

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an injury collision Personal injury collision occurred on Dec 19,2022, at approximately 4:53 am on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe, in LeFlore County. According to the report, the accident, which is still under investigation, involved a 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV driven...
BOKOSHE, OK
talkbusiness.net

Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz

It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

