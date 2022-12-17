2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer

Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Three injured – including infant – when car struck a tree in Newton County
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says two adults and one infant were injured when a car left a highway and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. Duckworth said it occurred shortly before 3:00 on Highway 63, about one mile east of Burkeville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana...
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022. Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000. Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Louis...
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
KPLC TV
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (Today’s Country 105.7) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
kjas.com
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
theadvocate.com
Judge 'abused' sentencing of Kaplan man convicted in 2017 killing of good Samaritan, appeals court says
Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, will be resentenced after an appellate court ruled the trial judge’s 40-year sentence was excessive. Benoit, of Kaplan, was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills. Welsh, Louisiana – Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, has been arrested on drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Welsh, Louisiana, on December 15, 2022, and reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, CDS pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
