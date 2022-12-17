ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer

By Amanda Johnson
KSLA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022. Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000. Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Louis...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, LA (Today’s Country 105.7) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kjas.com

DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills. Welsh, Louisiana – Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, has been arrested on drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Welsh, Louisiana, on December 15, 2022, and reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, CDS pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
WELSH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy