ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts

Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Several...
HONOLULU, HI
police1.com

Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-six people were injured Sunday, including 11 seriously, when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent passengers flying out of their seats. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated patients — ranging in age from 14...
HONOLULU, HI
Flying Magazine

The Unique Approach to Honolulu’s LDA RWY 26L (PHNL)

Planning a little flying around Honolulu, Hawai‘i? Following along like the aviation dork I am on an airline flight, as you check out the approach plates the crew might be using; or just looking for a busy approach to test your knowledge? You might run across the LDA approach to Runway 26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL). It’s an approach plate with lots going on—but don’t forget to look ahead if you break out high enough, as you’ll be aimed at the historic grounds of Pearl Harbor, before you follow the flashing lights on in to Runway 26L.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy