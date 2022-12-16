[1] Purdue 69, Davidson 61 (Postgame Notes) No. 1-ranked Purdue improved to 11-0 with a 69-61 win over Davidson at the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 11-0 start matches Purdue's best since the 2009-10 team started the year 14-0. The Boilermakers also went 11-0 in the 2015-16 season. Purdue has started 11-0 or better just seven times in 125 years of basketball.

