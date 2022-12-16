Read full article on original website
#1 Purdue Remains Unbeaten with Win over Davidson
[1] Purdue 69, Davidson 61 (Postgame Notes) No. 1-ranked Purdue improved to 11-0 with a 69-61 win over Davidson at the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 11-0 start matches Purdue's best since the 2009-10 team started the year 14-0. The Boilermakers also went 11-0 in the 2015-16 season. Purdue has started 11-0 or better just seven times in 125 years of basketball.
Beavon, Mattice Top 15; Purdue 5th at Open Water Nats
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Senior Kate Beavon finished the 5,000-meter test of endurance under an hour and among the top 10 for the second year in a row, leading the way as Purdue women's swimming placed 5th of 21 in the team scoring at the CSCAA Open Water Championship on Sunday morning in Biscayne Bay.
Rzepka Rips 100-Point Dive, Wins Gold on the Tower
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Purdue's Jordan Rzepka ripped a 100-point dive in the sixth and final round to punctuate a career-best list score and win his first individual national title for USA Diving, claiming gold on 10-meter at Winter Nationals on Saturday. It was the Boilermakers' second gold medal...
