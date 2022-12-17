ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Capitol attorney calls proposed ordinance “unconstitutional”

A proposed ordinance scheduled to come before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20 may exceed home rule powers and be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion issued Monday night by the Georgia Capitol’s Deputy Legal Counsel D. Stuart Morelli. The ordinance would allow commissioners who...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges

Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Man sentenced to Federal Prison for filing False Tax Return

US Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia – Mohammed Ajmal, a Cartersville businessman, has been sentenced for making and subscribing to a false tax return. Ajmal failed to report income from over two million dollars in “kickback” payments from the use of coin-operated amusement machines in his service stations and convenience stores.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

Former Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia grand jury has indicted a now-retired Atlanta police officer on murder charges after the officer shot and killed a man in 2019 who was hiding in a closet after running away from a fugitive task force. Sung Kim was indicted for felony murder, involuntary...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Deadly freeze threatens displaced Clayton residents

With Christmas Eve temperatures predicted well below freezing, dozens of homeless people packed the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to demand the county do something to help them. Many of the residents came early and brought their babies and small children, hoping to speak during public comment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats

The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

