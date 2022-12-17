Read full article on original website
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Clayton Commission pulls proposed ordinance on sheriff succession
The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday pulled a proposal that could have promoted former Sheriff Victor Hill’s pick to...
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Capitol attorney calls proposed ordinance “unconstitutional”
A proposed ordinance scheduled to come before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20 may exceed home rule powers and be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion issued Monday night by the Georgia Capitol’s Deputy Legal Counsel D. Stuart Morelli. The ordinance would allow commissioners who...
Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges
Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
Cartersville Man sentenced to Federal Prison for filing False Tax Return
US Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia – Mohammed Ajmal, a Cartersville businessman, has been sentenced for making and subscribing to a false tax return. Ajmal failed to report income from over two million dollars in “kickback” payments from the use of coin-operated amusement machines in his service stations and convenience stores.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
Newton County brothers sentenced after assault, false confession, prosecutors say
A pair of Newton County brothers was sentenced to prison last week after one of the men assaulted and fired a gun at a woman, and the other entered a false confession on his behalf, prosecutors said Monday.
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Former Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia grand jury has indicted a now-retired Atlanta police officer on murder charges after the officer shot and killed a man in 2019 who was hiding in a closet after running away from a fugitive task force. Sung Kim was indicted for felony murder, involuntary...
Cobb public safety director announces retirement
Cobb County’s Public Safety Director Randy Crider announced his retirement at the December Board of Commissioners meetin...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Deadly freeze threatens displaced Clayton residents
With Christmas Eve temperatures predicted well below freezing, dozens of homeless people packed the Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to demand the county do something to help them. Many of the residents came early and brought their babies and small children, hoping to speak during public comment...
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Clayton County jail employees fired after investigation into inmate’s death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday that several jail employees were fired after an inmate died in November. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
