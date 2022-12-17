LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska’s three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79. Shelley’s first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70 lead and after Ioanna Chatzileonti scored the first five Kansas points, Shelley hit again to make it 78-75. Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (10-3) and Sam Haiby scored 12 points. Nebraska lost starter Allison Weidner to a leg injury when she crashed into a court-side television camera early in the fourth quarter. Zakiyah Franklin finished with a career-high 27 points in 54 minutes for Kansas (10-1). Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

