Louisiana State

Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio food banks partner with state, launch program aimed at underserved farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched the Ohio Community, Agriculture and Nutrition program Friday. Typically, food banks rely on reduced or bulk food prices and donations to feed as many people as possible, with the new program, it allows the state's association of food banks to pay small, underserved farmers market prices for their produce or meats.
OHIO STATE
Tips to keep your pipes from freezing or bursting ahead of subzero temperatures

The time to prepare for cold weather is before it hits. The National Weather Service says the area will likely see single digit highs and sub-zero lows over the next couple of days. Greater Cincinnati Water Works Supervisor Jon Peters says now is the time to act to prevent pipes from freezing. He says if you have a basement, check any water lines coming in.

