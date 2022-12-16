Read full article on original website
Ohio House, Senate pass bill that takes aim at fake emergencies, school shooting hoaxes
Ohio lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor that could increase penalties against people who call in a fake emergency in order to spark a large response from law enforcement. Swatting — when someone reports a fake emergency to incite panic — has become more popular through social media...
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Ohio food banks partner with state, launch program aimed at underserved farmers
The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched the Ohio Community, Agriculture and Nutrition program Friday. Typically, food banks rely on reduced or bulk food prices and donations to feed as many people as possible, with the new program, it allows the state's association of food banks to pay small, underserved farmers market prices for their produce or meats.
Tips to keep your pipes from freezing or bursting ahead of subzero temperatures
The time to prepare for cold weather is before it hits. The National Weather Service says the area will likely see single digit highs and sub-zero lows over the next couple of days. Greater Cincinnati Water Works Supervisor Jon Peters says now is the time to act to prevent pipes from freezing. He says if you have a basement, check any water lines coming in.
