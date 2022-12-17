Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Bayou Border Battle ‘Texas Versus Louisiana’ In Lake Charles Dec 19 & 20
If you are already off for the holidays and are looking for something fun to do, then you should head over and check out this event. It's called the Bayou Border battle and it is going on today and tomorrow here in Lake Charles. The event features the best high school basketball teams from Texas taking on the best high school basketball teams in Louisiana.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Beaumont
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tours show in Beaumont, TX May 5th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just released the newest Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour pre-sale password! During the time of this special presale members have got a very good window of opportunity to buy show tickets ahead of anyone else 🙂. Now is an ideal time to order tickets – earlier than...
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC
After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Freezing Temperatures Forecasted For Later This Week In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana residents will need to pay attention to the weather later this week as freezing temperatures will be widespread in our area. The National Weather Service is calling for some of the lowest temperatures we have seen all year here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station
The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
New ice cream shop rolls into Beaumont
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brandy Tarver does plenty of traveling, and she often finds herself stopping for a cold, tasty ice cream roll while on the road. Over the course of her adventures, the Beaumont native wondered whether she could get an ice...
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an “out-of-place” inmate at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The inmate in question is 42-year-old Zachary Myrick. During a routine inmate count Myrick was discovered to be missing. Zachary Myrick was convicted of two...
