ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
proclaimerscv.com

Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC

After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
BEAUMONT, TX
107 JAMZ

City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station

The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

New ice cream shop rolls into Beaumont

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brandy Tarver does plenty of traveling, and she often finds herself stopping for a cold, tasty ice cream roll while on the road. Over the course of her adventures, the Beaumont native wondered whether she could get an ice...
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an “out-of-place” inmate at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The inmate in question is 42-year-old Zachary Myrick. During a routine inmate count Myrick was discovered to be missing. Zachary Myrick was convicted of two...
BEAUMONT, TX
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy