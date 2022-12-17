Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Class of 2023: Montana State Bobcats recruiting
Meet the members of the Montana State Bobcats 2023 recruiting class so far. 'I feel pretty blessed': Helena Capital's Talon Marsh talks commitment to Montana State football. “I’m really excited to experience playing at the next level,” Marsh said. “I feel pretty blessed to be able to do that.”
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program
MISSOULA — On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana football program officially recognized 13 new commits via the early signing period. Of them, eight come from Montana while two come from neighboring Washington and one each come from California, Hawaii and Texas. They consist of four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two...
406mtsports.com
Second half shooting woes thwart Montana State men's upset bid at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half. Cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center on Tuesday. “Our guys played their butts off,”...
406mtsports.com
Year in Review: 2022 Montana State Bobcats football season
The Montana State Bobcats finished 2022 at 12-2 overall with a shared Big Sky Conference title and a third consecutive appearance in the FCS semifinals. Click on each photo for how each week went.
406mtsports.com
Montana State women ride big second half to down Nevada at Maui Jim Classic
KIHEI, Hawaii — The Montana State women's basketball team outscored Nevada by 19 points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night. The victory...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Blake Stillwell
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell. Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.
Was Bozeman The Best College Gameday Location This Year?
It's not every day you see the biggest names in college football praise your Montana town on national television. This past November, the iconic ESPN College Gameday came to Bozeman for the state's biggest college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats. This was the first time the College Gameday crew visited Big Sky Country, and we made quite an impression.
406mtsports.com
After dominant senior year, Bozeman's Luke Smith commits to Montana State football
BOZEMAN — Luke Smith didn’t have a lot of communication with Montana State’s football coaches following his junior season at Bozeman High. In fact, the staff at the University of Montana seemed to be showing more interest. The key piece of feedback from both schools was that...
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Eight new teams rise to top to start '22-23 season
BOZEMAN — It didn't take long to establish a new pecking order in the first high school basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season. Of the eight state champions from a season ago, none are ranked No. 1 after the first three weekends of the year. In their stead are...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: 2022 Elkhorn-area gridders, spikers, harriers shine
This week, Sidelines recaps a few fall season accomplishments of Class B’s Jefferson High of Boulder and Townsend’s Broadwater High, better known as the “Elkhorn area.”. Football. Jefferson reached the state B playoff semifinals for the second straight year, and finished with an 8-4 record. JHS, which...
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
bozemanmagazine.com
Two Top Snowmobiler Search
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:54 p.m. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to assist Fremont County Idaho Search and Rescue in looking for a snowmobiler that had become separated from their group. The snowmobiler was reported to have no food or water and had a history of heart problems. White-out conditions were present, and the temperature was dropping rapidly.
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
