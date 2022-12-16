Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Overall crime in NYC is up 23.5% this year, but shootings and homicides are down, NYPD says
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that shootings and homicides have decreased in New York City over the past year, despite an overall rise in major crime categories.
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Brooklyn pastor who was robbed while preaching charged with wire fraud and lying to FBI in unrelated case
The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday -- unrelated to the July incident -- for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
97-year-old former Nazi secretary sentenced for involvement in more than 10,000 murders
A 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted for her role in the murder of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, in what could be the final trial of its kind.
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says
Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Powerful New England Mafia boss dies in prison
Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Incoming congressman's claims his grandparents fled the Holocaust contradicted by genealogy records
Claims by incoming Republican Rep. George Santos that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname to survive are contradicted by sources reviewed by CNN's KFile including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists.
Hundreds gather to celebrate Grant Wahl's memory and impact at New York City memorial
Several hundred people gathered at The Times Center in New York City Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the memory, life and impact of acclaimed sportswriter and soccer journalist Grant Wahl.
Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys
At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on Monday.
Witnesses describe what happened when man was stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls were charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack. CNN affiliate CTV has more.
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60.
US border officials watch migrants use rafts to cross into US
Days before Title 42 was set to end, the Supreme Court is stepping in after an emergency appeal filed by a group of Republican-led states. The justices' decision will affect cities along the US-Mexico border and dictate the future of the thousands of migrants waiting to get into the US. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
Uncovering the Veterans Affairs scandal, CNN's Drew Griffin helped ordinary people find the courage to right wrongs
In 2014, Drew Griffin, our beloved CNN colleague who passed away this weekend, met with arguably the most important source for one of his most groundbreaking stories in a seedy bar in Phoenix.
