ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting

On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 1:30 AM, on Saturday December 17, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite arrest of Darianna Boudart, 19, of Mattapan, after a traffic stop in the area of 27 Harvard Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling without its headlights...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to three separate Assault & Battery incidents that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street. The suspect assaulted three female victims near Back Bay MBTA Station and is described as a Black Male, approximately 6’, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Dorchester Teens Call For A Cease-Fire To End Boston's Gun Violence

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dozens of Dorchester teenagers called for a city-wide cease-fire at a town hall meeting at Lena Park Community Center on Saturday. The organization, Teen Empowerment, arranged the meeting to organize a cease-fire in Boston to help put an end to violence as gun violence has been on the rise.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy