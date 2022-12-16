Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Victim Identified in Connection to Homicide Investigation at 240 Tremont Street
At about 9:21 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a radio call at 240 Tremont Street on a report of a person shot at that location. On arrival, officers located Branden P. Barrett, 34, of South Weymouth, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound....
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Still Searching for Shooter After Early Morning ShotSpotter Activation
At approximately 02:00 hours this morning, December 19, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area near 30 Fremont Street in Mattapan for one round. Officers and K-9 Units both converged on the scene and began searching to suspects, evidence and possible victims. Immediately,...
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
bpdnews.com
BPD Releases Public Safety Advisory and List of Support Services Available to Victims of Domestic Violence During This Holiday Season
During this holiday season, as residents of the City of Boston celebrate with their friends, families and loved ones, the Boston Police Department recognizes that incidents of domestic violence can occur. Over the course of the last two years, some members of our communities may have been isolated with an...
liveboston617.org
Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting
On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:30 AM, on Saturday December 17, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite arrest of Darianna Boudart, 19, of Mattapan, after a traffic stop in the area of 27 Harvard Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling without its headlights...
Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. Carter, who …
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to three separate Assault & Battery incidents that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street. The suspect assaulted three female victims near Back Bay MBTA Station and is described as a Black Male, approximately 6’, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
whdh.com
Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
WCVB
Man dangling from Boston high-rise window charged with murder; Victim identified
A man who attempted to dive out a 12th-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is now facing upgraded charges. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Friday and ordered held without bail. Earlier this week, he...
iheart.com
Dorchester Teens Call For A Cease-Fire To End Boston's Gun Violence
DORCHESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dozens of Dorchester teenagers called for a city-wide cease-fire at a town hall meeting at Lena Park Community Center on Saturday. The organization, Teen Empowerment, arranged the meeting to organize a cease-fire in Boston to help put an end to violence as gun violence has been on the rise.
