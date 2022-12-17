Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State president supports CSU chancellor independent review of suspended professor's affair
Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson said she supports an independent investigation into how the school handled suspended biology professor David Stachura's relationship with one of his students. Chico State president supports CSU chancellor independent review of suspended professor's affair. Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson said she supports an independent investigation...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Teen Center receives grant to help reopen, provide staffing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte Strong Fund awarded the Paradise Teen Center a $250,000 grant to help it reopen, according to the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The Paradise Teen Center has been closed since the Camp Fire and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the North Valley has been working to reopen it.
actionnewsnow.com
New Chico Police Chief shares his vision for the future
CHICO, Calif. - Changes are in the works at the Chico Police Department as Billy Aldridge was sworn in a police chief Tuesday night. Action News Now spoke with Chief Aldridge about his vision for the future. Aldridge is no stranger to the department but it may be a different...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Oroville names Bill LaGrone as next police chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville named Bill LaGrone the city’s next Chief of Police. LaGrone served as city administrator and interim police chief for the past year. He was also the director of public safety over the city’s fire and police departments before that. He will...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless camp cleanup in Chico's Lindo Channel Greenway
CHICO, Calif. - The Lindo Channel Greenway east of Longfellow Avenue in Chico was one of the most recent areas to be cleared of homeless camps and cleaned up by city workers. City crews cleared about 20 truckloads full of trash, furniture, propane tanks and more from people illegally camping out along the Lindo Channel on Monday and Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program
Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE plan to divert and prevent restrictive conservatorships or incarceration. Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program. Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, lawyer plans to sue
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted to deny Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue's appeal for a Pet Shop/Pet Store permit for its facility at 2156 Pillsbury Rd. The city says the request for a permit was previously denied for several violations against the Chico Municipal Code, California Health and Safety Code, California Code of Regulations, California Penal Code and California Code of Food and Agriculture.
actionnewsnow.com
Shop and skate at the Chico Ice Rink
CHICO, Calif. - Happening tomorrow- the Chico Ice Rink’s first-ever shop and skate. Head to Downtown Chico to hit the ice and pop-up shops around the rink. There will be a variety of local small businesses from clothes to candles to whimsical art. Shop and skate will be happening...
actionnewsnow.com
Hat Creek's RC Landingham becomes overnight millionaire, winning the Triple Crown
FORT WORTH, Texas - Huge success for Hat Creek's own RC Landingham. He's now rodeo's newest millionaire. Landingham walked out of the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, a million dollars richer, taking home the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown of Rodeo. The bareback rider...
actionnewsnow.com
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
actionnewsnow.com
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
PG&E hands out batteries to some customers at risk of utility-triggered power outages
Around 100 lucky (or perhaps not so lucky) low-income customers who have been frequently impacted by outages due to Pacific Gas & Electric’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) initiative could get a no-cost battery system courtesy of the utility and Enphase Energy. Eligible customers must live in El Dorado,...
actionnewsnow.com
"Hot Rod Santa" spreads Christmas cheer in Chico
Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa" rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer. Chico native Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa," rides around Chico in his T-Bucket spreading Christmas cheer.
actionnewsnow.com
Power is back on for 219 PG&E customers north of Magalia Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Both outages north of Magalia and east of Nimshew have been resolved. One outage, which affected 138 PG&E customers, was resolved around 2 p.m. The second outage, which affected 81 people, was resolved around 5:30 p.m. Both outages were caused by scheduled work...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Northwest SPCA pet shelter food donation drive
The Moorestown Rancheria Tribal Community Center held a pet food donation and raffle in Oroville to donate to the Northwest SPCA. The Moorestown Rancheria Tribal Community Center held a pet food donation and raffle in Oroville to donate to the Northwest SPCA.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
actionnewsnow.com
Stop lights at intersection of SR 70 and Hwy 191 in Butte County temporarily aren't working Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The stop lights at the intersection of State Route 70 and Highway 191 have stopped working and are flashing red in all directions, according to CHP. Caltrans has been called to the area to fix the issue that has been persisting since 3 a.m. on Monday. CHP says that they expect the problem to be resolved in less than an hour.
